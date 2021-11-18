Bread & Circus - World Buskers Festival Will Be Postponed

Due to the current COVID-19 outbreak in NZ, the 2022 Bread & Circus – World Buskers Festival will be postponed.

The beloved Christchurch festival was set to run 14 – 30 January 2022, but will now take place later in the year during the Easter school holidays. Once again, the continued ambiguity around restrictions for events, particularly those that are un-ticketed and open to the whole community, is impacting the ability to deliver those events. The postponement will be a disappointment to Cantabrians who have had the event on their summer calendar for the last 27 years, but it is positive that the event will endure in 2022 bringing fun and excitement across the city of Ōtautahi Christchurch.

Strut & Fret NZ and Christchurch NZ will stay in close contact with relevant government and health authorities as the situation progresses to ensure that the event can be delivered successfully and safely. Our COVID safe planning will be modified to align with changing government directives.

We look forward to delivering a safe and fun event in April 2022. For the latest updates follow us @breadandcircusnz and www.breadandcircus.co.nz

