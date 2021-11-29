Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Toi Three Sixty Exhibition State Of The Art

Monday, 29 November 2021
Wellington City Council

The Toi Three Sixty annual residents’ exhibition is a chance for everyone to grab an art bargain with all works $360 or under – and support the local arts community at the same time.

Start your own art collection or expand on your current one with affordable works by residents of Toi Pōneke, with all money going directly to the artists at the cash and carry exhibition.

Each artist will showcase a number of pieces in the exhibition, and one work online, and will be replaced by a pink dot once sold and taken away to its new home.

City Art Collection Registrar and Toi Pōneke studio artist Laura Woodward says the end of year show by the studio residents at Toi Pōneke is a highlight of her year.

“It doesn’t last long though – as soon as the doors open there’s a rush of visitors and the sales begin.

“We make the low price point part of the theme to make it possible for more people to start their own unique art collection.

“The quality is high and the range is wide. The studios at Toi Pōneke are used by painters, jewellers, object makers, ceramicists, photographers and textile artists. This exhibition gives an introduction or an insight into an artist’s practice, and it gives an insight into the creative expression being cultivated in this vitally important facility.”

The collection will be shown from 15 – 22 December at Toi Pōneke Gallery. There will also be an online option with works available to view and purchase from Wednesday 1 December.

