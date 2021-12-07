BAYNK Releases Single 'When I'm Alone' + Announces Album

BAYNK ANNOUNCES DEBUT ALBUM ADOLESCENCE

Preview Here: http://adolescence.world

After amassing over a quarter of a billion streams on his first three independently-released EPs, New Zealand-born, London-based artist BAYNK has finally announced his long-awaited debut album for release in January 2022. Titled ADOLESCENCE, the album will include previously released singles ‘Esther’ feat. Tinashe and ‘Mine’ feat. Cub Sport. New single ‘When I’m Alone’ was released Friday completing the double-single with ‘How Does It Feel?’ feat. Cosmo’s Midnight.

BAYNK describes the album as, “A collection of stories from my youth, recorded in my adulthood.”

To accompany the announcement, BAYNK has launched an immersive listening experience and bespoke playlist generator. A collaboration with Pretty Good and featuring the art of Swiss design agency EUROSTANDARD, fans are able to learn about the tracks in BAYNK’s own words and hear a preview of the upcoming album.

View the ADOLESCENCE experience here: adolescence.world

BAYNK ‘ADOLESCENCE’:

01. ‘Touch Me (Hold My Hand)’

02. ‘Esther’ feat. Tinashe

03. ‘How Does It Feel?’ feat. Cosmo’s Midnight

04. ‘1 Chance’ feat. DRAMA

05. ‘Mine’ feat. Cub Sport

06. ‘Remember’ feat. Rainsford

07. ‘Naked’

08. ‘Till It’s Even’ feat. Golden Vessel

09. ‘When I’m Alone’

10. ‘What If He Put His Hands On You’

As with many of BAYNK’s past releases, ADOLESCENCE features a mixture of well curated collaborations throughout the album, as well as some stunning solo recordings. The previously released ‘Esther’ featuring R&B powerhouse Tinashe has over 4 million streams and is showing no signs of slowing down. Iconic Australian artists Cub Sport, Cosmo’s Midnight, and past collaborator Golden Vessel join tracks ‘Mine’, ‘How Does It Feel?’ and ‘Till It’s Even’ respectively - adding their own flavour to BAYNK’s driving beats. Rainsford, the artist name for Rainey Qualley, adds her ethereal vocals to ‘Remember’ and Chicago duo DRAMA lend their R&B vibes on ‘1Chance’. Consistent with his track record of solo releases like ‘go with u’ and ‘Poolside’, some of the most special moments come from BAYNK’s own lush and dynamic vocals on tracks ‘When I’m Alone’ and the forthcoming lead single ‘Naked’.

BAYNK’s upcoming 26-date headline tour of the United States and Canada has been announced for next year. After his largely sold-out run in 2020, and forthcoming sold out debut performance at XOYO in London this November, his ADOLESCENCE tour sees his triumphant return to the road in early 2022. Cosmo’s Midnight, NASAYA, Two Lanes, and more artists to be announced will be opening on the upcoming tour. In addition, several dates in Europe in April of 2022 have just been announced.

Tickets on sale now at baynk.me.

BAYNK ‘ADOLESCENCE’ TOUR 2022

With Special Guests Cosmo's Midnight + Two Lanes + NASAYA + More TBA

Thu 1/20/2022 - San Diego, CA - Casbah - SOLD OUT

Fri 1/21/2022 - Tempe, AZ - Shady Park

Sat 1/22/2022 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

Sun 1/23/2022 - Santa Cruz, CA - Catalyst Atrium

Tue 1/25/2022 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

Wed 1/26/2022 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

Fri 1/28/2022 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

Sat 1/29/2022 - San Diego, CA - Casbah - SOLD OUT

Wed 2/2/2022 - Santa Barbara, CA - SOhO Restaurant & Music Club

Fri 2/4/2022 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre

Sat 2/5/2022 Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf

Fri 2/11/2022 - Dallas, TX - Trees

Sat 2/12/2022 - Austin, TX - The Concourse Project

Thu 2/17/2022 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In

Fri 2/18/2022 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

Sat 2/19/2022 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

Tue 2/22/2022 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

Wed 2/23/2022 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry At The Fillmore

Fri 2/25/2022 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

Sat 2/26/2022 - New York, NY - Brooklyn Steel

Thu 3/3/2022 - Montréal, QC - L'Astral

Fri 3/4/2022 - Toronto, ON - The Axis Club

Sat 3/5/2022 - Detroit, MI - The Magic Stick

Thu 3/10/2022 - Columbus, OH - Skully's

Fri 3/11/2022 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

Sat 3/12/2022 - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar & Hall

Fri 4/1/2022 - Paris, France - Popup!

Sat 4/2/2022 - Berlin, Germany - PrivatClub

Fri 4/8/2022 - London, England - Earth Hall

ABOUT BAYNK

Born Jock Nowell-Usticke, BAYNK has seen a meteoric rise since his debut just 5 years ago, amassing over 250 million collective streams across his three independently-released EPs. An instinctive creative, writer, producer, performer, director and above all a thoughtful curator, BAYNK has not only collaborated with Sinead Harnett, GLADES, Tei Shi, Shallou, and Golden Vessel, but also shone with his own vocal performances on his anthemic singles ‘Poolside’ and ‘go with u’. In addition to selling out headline performances across the US, Australia, New Zealand, and UK, BAYNK has wowed audiences at festivals such as Coachella and Lollapalooza. His music has been used in placements with Nike, BMW, and Apple.

FOLLOW BAYNK

