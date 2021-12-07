BAYNK Releases Single 'When I'm Alone' + Announces Album
BAYNK ANNOUNCES DEBUT ALBUM ADOLESCENCE
After amassing over a quarter of a billion streams on his first three independently-released EPs, New Zealand-born, London-based artist BAYNK has finally announced his long-awaited debut album for release in January 2022. Titled ADOLESCENCE, the album will include previously released singles ‘Esther’ feat. Tinashe and ‘Mine’ feat. Cub Sport. New single ‘When I’m Alone’ was released Friday completing the double-single with ‘How Does It Feel?’ feat. Cosmo’s Midnight.
BAYNK describes the album as, “A collection of stories from my youth, recorded in my adulthood.”
To accompany the announcement, BAYNK has launched an immersive listening experience and bespoke playlist generator. A collaboration with Pretty Good and featuring the art of Swiss design agency EUROSTANDARD, fans are able to learn about the tracks in BAYNK’s own words and hear a preview of the upcoming album.
View the ADOLESCENCE experience here: adolescence.world
BAYNK ‘ADOLESCENCE’:
01. ‘Touch Me (Hold My
Hand)’
02. ‘Esther’ feat. Tinashe
03. ‘How Does It Feel?’ feat. Cosmo’s Midnight
04. ‘1 Chance’ feat. DRAMA
05. ‘Mine’ feat. Cub Sport
06. ‘Remember’ feat. Rainsford
07. ‘Naked’
08. ‘Till It’s Even’ feat. Golden Vessel
09. ‘When I’m Alone’
10. ‘What If He Put His Hands On You’
As with many of BAYNK’s past releases, ADOLESCENCE features a mixture of well curated collaborations throughout the album, as well as some stunning solo recordings. The previously released ‘Esther’ featuring R&B powerhouse Tinashe has over 4 million streams and is showing no signs of slowing down. Iconic Australian artists Cub Sport, Cosmo’s Midnight, and past collaborator Golden Vessel join tracks ‘Mine’, ‘How Does It Feel?’ and ‘Till It’s Even’ respectively - adding their own flavour to BAYNK’s driving beats. Rainsford, the artist name for Rainey Qualley, adds her ethereal vocals to ‘Remember’ and Chicago duo DRAMA lend their R&B vibes on ‘1Chance’. Consistent with his track record of solo releases like ‘go with u’ and ‘Poolside’, some of the most special moments come from BAYNK’s own lush and dynamic vocals on tracks ‘When I’m Alone’ and the forthcoming lead single ‘Naked’.
BAYNK’s upcoming 26-date headline tour of the United States and Canada has been announced for next year. After his largely sold-out run in 2020, and forthcoming sold out debut performance at XOYO in London this November, his ADOLESCENCE tour sees his triumphant return to the road in early 2022. Cosmo’s Midnight, NASAYA, Two Lanes, and more artists to be announced will be opening on the upcoming tour. In addition, several dates in Europe in April of 2022 have just been announced.
Tickets on sale now at baynk.me.
BAYNK ‘ADOLESCENCE’ TOUR 2022
With Special Guests Cosmo's Midnight + Two Lanes + NASAYA + More TBA
Thu
1/20/2022 - San Diego, CA - Casbah - SOLD OUT
Fri 1/21/2022 - Tempe, AZ - Shady Park
Sat 1/22/2022 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre
Sun 1/23/2022 - Santa Cruz, CA - Catalyst Atrium
Tue 1/25/2022 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
Wed 1/26/2022 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
Fri 1/28/2022 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
Sat 1/29/2022 - San Diego, CA - Casbah - SOLD OUT
Wed 2/2/2022 - Santa Barbara, CA - SOhO Restaurant & Music Club
Fri 2/4/2022 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre
Sat 2/5/2022 Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf
Fri 2/11/2022 - Dallas, TX - Trees
Sat 2/12/2022 - Austin, TX - The Concourse Project
Thu 2/17/2022 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In
Fri 2/18/2022 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West
Sat 2/19/2022 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
Tue 2/22/2022 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
Wed 2/23/2022 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry At The Fillmore
Fri 2/25/2022 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
Sat 2/26/2022 - New York, NY - Brooklyn Steel
Thu 3/3/2022 - Montréal, QC - L'Astral
Fri 3/4/2022 - Toronto, ON - The Axis Club
Sat 3/5/2022 - Detroit, MI - The Magic Stick
Thu 3/10/2022 - Columbus, OH - Skully's
Fri 3/11/2022 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
Sat 3/12/2022 - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar & Hall
Fri 4/1/2022 - Paris, France - Popup!
Sat 4/2/2022 - Berlin, Germany - PrivatClub
Fri 4/8/2022 - London, England - Earth Hall
