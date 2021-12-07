Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New Exhibition Opening At Te Kōngahu Museum Of Waitangi

Tuesday, 7 December 2021, 11:26 am
Press Release: Museum of Waitangi

A new exhibition Ngā Hau Ngakau is opening at Te Kōngahu Museum of Waitangi , located at Waitangi Treaty Grounds on Saturday 11 December. Paintings, intricately carved taonga puoro and music are woven together to form Ngā Hau Ngākau (Breath of Mine).

A collaborative installation between painter Robin Slow, master-carver Brian Flintoff and musician Bob Bickerton, the exhibition presents 36 paintings, 34 carvings and sound to explore narratives of Te Ao Māori through evocative imagery and other-worldly soundscapes. Ideas born of harmony, memory and storytelling are supported through waiata sung by Ariana Tikao and Holly Weir-Tikao, with accompaniment on taonga puoro (traditional musical instruments) by Solomon Rahui and Bob Bickerton. A video produced by Bob Bickerton, to which the soundscape is played, explores in further detail the stories behind the imagery.

Waitangi Treaty Grounds Curatorial Manager Caitlin Timmer-Arends is excited by the new exhibition. “It is fantastic for Waitangi and Northland to be able to showcase an installation of this calibre. Ngā Hau Ngākau was initially planned to open last summer but that was delayed due to COVID-19.”

The exhibition evokes the form of the Whare Whakairo (carved meeting house) dedicated to manu (birds), treasured in Māori mythology as messengers that connect the physical and spiritual realms. The paintings, carvings and sounds weave together to bind the past to the present and then to the future, to bind the physical to the spiritual.

Ngā Hau Ngākau closes on 13 February 2022.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Museum of Waitangi on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 