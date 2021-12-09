Take One Dose Of Fabulous, A Sprinkle Of Song, And A Dash Of Celebration: Auckland Live Serves Up Pride 2022

Sharpen your stilettos, dust off your pearls, and gather your friends of Dorothy – Auckland Live celebrates Pride month with a jaw-dropping, showstopping, thought-provoking programme running throughout February 2022. In partnership with Auckland Pride, the rainbow will shine brightly over Auckland Town Hall, The Civic’s Wintergarden and Aotea Square as we honour 50 years of Pride with musical delights, drag divas and the best party of the year. Everything is on offer for a fully inclusive and oh-so-fabulous Pride month at Auckland Live.

Kicking off Pride 2022 with a bang, and following a sell-out show in 2021, the Pride Gala returns on Thursday 3 February 2022, taking over the historic Auckland Town Hall for the first time, and offering a line-up of the finest queer artistry across Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland.

Cabaret drag sensation Les Femmes are back in the decadent surrounds of The Civic’s Wintergarden with the premiere of their brand-new show Sirens of the Silver Screen. Accompanied by a seven-piece band, this dazzling trio of queens embark on a cinematic adventure of iconic musical moments from some of Hollywood’s greatest flicks.

After selling out at the last Pride festival, the Les Femmes trio Jeremy Hinman, Jared Morello, and Olly Humphries – aka Miss Manage, Miss Demeanour and Miss Givings – promise this year will be every bit as fantabulous.

Lovers of musical theatre are in for a treat with international musical megastar Hayden Tee (Ngāti Kahungunu), as he graces The Civic’s Wintergarden stage with Bad Guy – a show-stopping musical flirtation with the devil. Hayden is best known for his award-winning portrayal of Javert in the Australian, New Zealand, Broadway, West End and Dubai productions of Les Misérables. Hayden also played Ms. Trunchbull in the West End production of Matilda the Musical, earning a Broadway World UK Award nomination for the Best Male Performer in a long-running West End show.

With exquisite live symphonic accompaniment, Hayden twists and turns, peeling back the layers of some of musical theatre’s most loathsome figures. Bad Guy is an unforgettable musical deep dive into the concept of villainy, as Hayden shares his own personal journey in lifting the colonial cloak of shame and proudly embracing his own Takatāpui identity and celebration of his culture.

The finalé of Pride Month promises THE party of the season. After marching the streets demanding more for LGBTQIA+ communities, we’ll reconnect with queer joy at the Auckland Pride Party in Aotea Square on Saturday 26 February. All are welcome.

Featuring two stages packed with talented rainbow artists, there’s something safe and accessible for every energy level - whether you want to grab a summer cocktail from one of our licensed bars and party all night or make memories with your friends in a quieter space. Celebrate queer joy your way at the Auckland Pride Party this summer.

At the Auckland Town Hall, The Civic, and Aotea Square, the health and safety of our staff and visitors is our priority. Under the Covid-19 Protection Framework all visitors are required to comply with venue conditions of entry which include a valid My Vaccine Pass, signing in and wearing a face covering when required. Click here for all Auckland Live Covid-19 FAQs, including information on how we are keeping our people and venues safe.

Auckland Live & Auckland Pride Present

Auckland Pride Gala

Great Hall, Auckland Town Hall

Thu 3 Feb

Book at ticketmaster.co.nz

Suitable for those aged 14 years and over

Sirens of the Silver Screen

Wintergarden, The Civic

Thu 10 Feb, 8pm & Sat 12 Feb, 8pm

Book at ticketmaster.co.nz

Suitable for mature audiences

Bad Guy

Wintergarden, The Civic

Fri 18 Feb, 6:15pm & Sat 19 Feb, 8pm

Book at ticketmaster.co.nz

Suitable for those aged 14 years and over

Auckland Pride Party

Aotea Square

Sat 26 Feb

© Scoop Media

