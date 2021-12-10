Refugee And Migrant Youth Have Their Say

MIXIT presents VOICES

In January 2022 twenty young people from a diverse range of backgrounds, former refugee, migrant and local, will have an opportunity to work with five inspiring artists over two intensive weeks, to explore what it is they wish to say about the world, what concerns them, gives joy and how they view their future. The performance of their creation, VOICES will open to a public performance on January 22 and 23 at Corban Estate Arts Centre, Henderson.

The VOICES summer intensive and performance offers these young people an opportunity to experience and explore a range of art forms, to help frame their expression and have a platform to be heard and seen. The primary art forms to be utilized are spoken word, dance, drama and music. In addition to the performance, a short film documenting the journey of participants will be created.

Mixit is a creative community project that has been operating since 2006 and uses the arts as a means for young people from former refugee and migrant backgrounds to belong, socialize, gain confidence, and develop networks. It encourages building core life skills and resilience to move forward into life. Mixit runs throughout the school term year and provides an annual summer intensive - the highlight of the Mixit calendar.

“In these challenging times it’s important to offer young people a pathway to help with the recovery of lockdowns and management of the disruption Covid is having on their lives”, says Wendy Preston (MNZM), Mixit Creative Producer.

Two performance outcomes of VOICES will be open to the public Jan 22 and 23 at Corban Estate Arts Centre – pending developments in Covid restrictions and potential limitations of audience numbers. Filming will be taking place at the performances.

Public Performances:

Dates: Sat Jan 22, 6pm & Sun Jan 23, 12pm (with BBQ following)

Venue: Shed 2, Corban Estate Arts Centre, 2 Mt Lebanon Lane, Henderson

Entry: Koha

VOICES will be a fully vaccinated event with appropriate protocol in place. Passes required.

