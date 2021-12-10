Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Refugee And Migrant Youth Have Their Say

Friday, 10 December 2021, 5:16 pm
Press Release: Elephant Publicity

MIXIT presents VOICES

In January 2022 twenty young people from a diverse range of backgrounds, former refugee, migrant and local, will have an opportunity to work with five inspiring artists over two intensive weeks, to explore what it is they wish to say about the world, what concerns them, gives joy and how they view their future. The performance of their creation, VOICES will open to a public performance on January 22 and 23 at Corban Estate Arts Centre, Henderson.

The VOICES summer intensive and performance offers these young people an opportunity to experience and explore a range of art forms, to help frame their expression and have a platform to be heard and seen. The primary art forms to be utilized are spoken word, dance, drama and music. In addition to the performance, a short film documenting the journey of participants will be created.

Mixit is a creative community project that has been operating since 2006 and uses the arts as a means for young people from former refugee and migrant backgrounds to belong, socialize, gain confidence, and develop networks. It encourages building core life skills and resilience to move forward into life. Mixit runs throughout the school term year and provides an annual summer intensive - the highlight of the Mixit calendar.

“In these challenging times it’s important to offer young people a pathway to help with the recovery of lockdowns and management of the disruption Covid is having on their lives”, says Wendy Preston (MNZM), Mixit Creative Producer.

Two performance outcomes of VOICES will be open to the public Jan 22 and 23 at Corban Estate Arts Centre – pending developments in Covid restrictions and potential limitations of audience numbers. Filming will be taking place at the performances.

Public Performances:
Dates: Sat Jan 22, 6pm & Sun Jan 23, 12pm (with BBQ following)
Venue: Shed 2, Corban Estate Arts Centre, 2 Mt Lebanon Lane, Henderson
Entry: Koha

VOICES will be a fully vaccinated event with appropriate protocol in place. Passes required.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Elephant Publicity on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 