MusicHelps Announced As The Official Charity Partner For The Aotearoa Music Awards

Monday, 13 December 2021, 3:53 pm
Press Release: MusicHelps

The Aotearoa Music Awards is shining a light on MusicHelps, the local charity dedicated to developing and sustaining projects that make a positive difference to people in need in extraordinary ways and changing lives through music.

Recorded Music CEO and MusicHelps Trustee Damian Vaughan said this year has been hard for all the Kiwis who work in the New Zealand music industry – not just the artists, but everyone in the live music eco system from venue owners to performance technicians and more.

“MusicHelps does some really incredible work, especially in the ongoing wake of COVID-19’s disruption. They prove that when times are challenging, music is an essential tool that can make a difference,” says Vaughan.

“Over the past two years, MusicHelps has helped in so many ways across the country from healthcare to therapy to working with the vulnerable and at risk, and also by providing support to those in our music community that have needed it. The work they do is so important and Covid has proved that MusicHelps is needed now more than ever.

“As the official charity of the Aotearoa Music Awards we encourage you to make a donation to support the phenomenal work that that they do. Please text MUSIC to 2448 to make a $3 contribution.”

The bigger Buy Now, Pay Later humm is the presenting partner of the Aotearoa Music Awards this year. Chris Lamers, Deputy Group CEO of humm says: “It’s been a difficult year for so many New Zealanders, in particular those in the music industry. I know music played a big role in helping me through lockdowns and we can’t underestimate the role music plays in our lives and in celebrating our unique culture.

“That’s why we’re proud to put our support behind New Zealand music and thrilled to be partnering with the fantastic charity MusicHelps, which is making such a difference to Kiwi musicians’ lives and bringing communities together through a shared love of music. The work they do is more important than ever. Long may it continue.”

The event will take place at the Aotea Centre’s Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre on Friday 17th December and will be broadcast live on TVNZ 2 and TVNZ OnDemand, made with the support of NZ On Air.

Alongside celebrating the winners on the night, there will be performances from Harper Finn, L.A.B, Team Dynamite, TEEKS, Te Nūtube, and Troy Kingi, with a special In Memorium performance by Goldsmith Baynes.

Thanks to the official Aotearoa Music Awards audio streaming partner Spotify please check out all the finalists via these links:

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/2qALFVU1inW45NlUgS3W2q?si=9ebdfb5b02f74cd2

