Auckland ACES And HEARTS Finally Back On Deck

The ACES and HEARTS are back! On Friday, our Dream11 Super Smash campaign kicks off when the ACES and HEARTS take on the Northern Brave at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

After an extended lockdown, players training at home, anguish and uncertainty, watching and waiting, Auckland's domestic cricketers can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel.

The first ACES squad of the summer features uncapped legspinner Adithya Ashok and George Worker, who is set to line up for the ACES for the first time.

After months of training, ACES Head Coach Heinrich Malan cannot wait to see his side in action.

"We are ready. We've put in a lot of work over the last six-to-eight weeks and seeing the guys get the opportunity to get out there and compete is something we are really excited about."

HEARTS Head Coach Nick White echoed Malan's excitement.

"The energy coming through this week has been unbelievable. There's been a real lift in excitement from both the players and coaches.

"Now we finally get the chance, as a group, to get back on the park and showcase our skills."

It truly has been a long road for both the ACES and HEARTS.

ACES skipper Robbie O'Donnell acknowledged it has been another challenging week with rain hampering preparation, but said what the last few months have reminded the side of is to control what they can control.

"There have even been a couple of 'chahoos' for no particular reason. The guys are fizzing.

"We've started packing our bags and it's all starting to come together which has given us some sense of normality."

For HEARTS skipper Lauren Down, Christmas has come a week early.

"We have been waiting a while now for our turn to get out there.

"The group have been training well and it's going to be great to finally take the field tomorrow afternoon. The girls are fizzing."

Will Somerville, Kyle Jamieson and Glenn Phillips are unavailable having recently returned from the BLACKCAPS tour of India.

Friday 17th December | Seddon Park, Hamilton

HEARTS vs. BRAVE | 3.10 PM

LIVE ON SPARK SPORT and TVNZ DUKE

Bella Armstrong

Skye Bowden

Sarah Carnachan

Lauren Down

Izzy Gaze

Amie Hucker

Holly Huddleston

Fran Jonas

Arlene Kelly

Molly Penfold

Katie Perkins

Anna Peterson

Jesse Prasad

ACES vs. BRAVE | 6.40 PM

LIVE ON SPARK SPORT

Adithya Ashok

Cole Briggs

Mark Chapman

Louis Delport

Lockie Ferguson

Danru Ferns

Martin Guptill

Ben Horne

Ben Lister

Robert O'Donnell

Sean Solia

George Worker

