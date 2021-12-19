2022 Nz Masters Games Confirmed To Go Ahead Under Traffic Light System

The Otago Community Trust New Zealand Masters Games confirmed today it will go ahead as planned on 5-13 February 2022 under an Orange or Green traffic light status for the region, with new COVID-19 safety protocols in place for event participants.

Under new safety protocols announced today, all entrants and supporters will be required to have COVID Vaccine Passports validated at check-in in order to take part in events. Participants will receive a Games Accreditation Pass that they will allow Sports Partners to know entrants have had their COVID Vaccine Passport validated.

All Games staff, contractors and volunteers are also required to be fully vaccinated. With the Games taking place at a variety of venues around Dunedin, organisers are working with Sport New Zealand to ensure best-practice safety guidelines and protocols are followed around spectator management.

“We’re delighted that the Games are going ahead as planned under the new traffic light system,” says Games Manager Vicki Kestila.

“With 64 sporting or fun events on offer – including everything from netball or running to cornhole and jigsaw racing – the 2022 Games is set to be the best yet! Our Games ambassadors, former Silver Fern Jodi Brown, New Zealand cricketing legend Warren Lees, and our newest ambassador, former Highlanders player Neil Brew will be getting amongst the fun, plus we have a line-up of awesome entertainment at our Games Hub located at Otago University.”

The Otago Community Trust NZ Masters Games, which alternate between Dunedin and Whanganui on a biennial basis, prides itself on offering great sporting competition but also providing the opportunity to make great mates.

Mayor of Dunedin Aaron Hawkins says the Masters Games is one of the city’s premier drawcard events, bringing in around $3.1m to the city in revenue every second year.

“But over and above the economic value is the buzz and energy that the event brings. With thousands of competitors and supporters travelling into Dunedin to take part, the city comes alive with a sense of camaraderie, healthy competition and fun. It’s definitely one of the city's favourite events.”

Early bird (reduced rate) registrations finish tomorrow (December 20) for the 33rd Games to be held 5-13 February 2022 in Dunedin. But participants can enter right up until the event. Go to www.nzmg.com to register.

