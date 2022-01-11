Are You Ready? …. New Theatre-makers At Six Degrees Festival

Six Degrees Festival is a culmination and celebration of the work of the students of the Master of Fine Arts (Creative Practice) in Theatre at Victoria University of Wellington Te Herenga Waka. It is dedicated to showcasing emerging theatre makers and runs from 17th January - 5th February, 2022 .

2022 marks the sixth annual event and it promises to be the biggest yet with 7 events over three weeks. Festival Producers, Sally Richards and Kerryn Palmer note the diversity of the 2022 Festival;

“In 2022 there is something for everyone. All the works originate from different sources, take different forms and cover a gamut of topics. From devised work to physical theatre and dance, from podcasts to binary breaking fairytales, from adaptations of classic texts to a NZ premiere of an acclaimed American play, Six Degrees Festival has a lot to offer. Under the spotlight is body image, identity, feminism, our work lives, PTSD, rural crime, and menopause. The Six Degree Festival is full of innovation and excitement.”

The MFA in Creative Practice hones leadership, collaborative, creative, and business skills over an intensive 12-month programme. It is an industry-focused, practical degree that focuses on enhancing skills needed to be a practising artist as well as encouraging new contacts and networks in Wellington’s creative industries. MFA(CP)/Six Degrees alumni include: Lucas Neal (Set Designer - Wellington Theatre Award winner 2017), Sam Tippet (Stage Manager - Wellington Theatre Award winner 2019), Hannah Clarke (Fringe Festival director and CNZ), Beth Taylor (Capital E and TAHI Festival), Carrie Thiel (BATS Theatre), Jennifer O’Sullivan (NZ Improv Festival), and Nick Zwart (BATS Theatre). MFA graduate Emma Rattenbury comments:

“Sharing my final project with three other MFA students meant intense collaboration was absolutely key, drawing from their different skills, experiences and expertise – expanding my own in the process. I continue to foster creative and personal relationships with many from my wider cohort (with some of these people now occupying some awesome creative leadership roles in Wellington! Yay for friendly faces).”

Every show has a vision inspired by the makers; it is a reflection of their journey of creative practice. Current MFA Brie Keatley, writer of the fairytale The Princess & The Knight, reflects:

“Growing up queer, I never found the representation I craved. Whether it was on a screen or the people around me. I never saw myself, the way I felt. It was difficult for me to accept I was queer. The Princess & The Knight aims to combat that reality as even though queer representation on and offstage has progressed since I was a child, there is a severe lack of sapphic love, and happy love at that! My project aims to help normalise queer acceptance in childhood while showing that not all representation of women loving women relationships has to end in tragedy.”

Director Belinda Campbell considers environmental and accessibility of theatre as a main focus for devised show Paper Jam:

“How is it then, that so many theatrical productions are not accessible for so many? Increasingly, large events have NZSL interpretation and wheelchair access. Audio description and relaxed performances are also becoming more common. But in the smaller independent and community sectors, these necessities that allow theatre to reach more people, are often missing. How do we change this?”

So, are you ready? … Nau Mai, Haere Mai to Six Degrees Festival, 17th January - 5th February, 2022.

SIX DEGREES FESTIVAL, 17 January -5th February 2022
BATS Theatre, 1 Kent Tce, Wellington

SIX DEGREES FESTIVAL, 17 January -5th February 2022

BATS Theatre, 1 Kent Tce, Wellington

www.6degreesfestival.com/

https://www.facebook.com/6degreesfestival/

