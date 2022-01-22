Shepherd Leads Them Home For First Season Win

Rowan Shepherd leads the field into turn one. He went on to win. Picture Bruce Jenkins.

Reigning Toyota 86 champion Rowan Shepherd took a comfortable win in the first race of the weekend at the Mike Pero Motorsport Park today, holding off a chasing pack of five cars.

Shepherd, who had started on pole position, was able to control the race on his home track, pulling away from the chasing pack when required but always looking comfortably in control.

Behind him a five car train comprising Marco Giltrap and Simon Evans for Giltrap Racing, Justin Allen in the NAPA Autoparts car, Ronan Murphy in his Pirtek-backed car and rookie Hugo Allen for The Heart of Racing locked out the top six.

It wasn't as easy as it looked for the champion on his way to his first win of the 2022 season, however. "I was able to control it but it got harder as the race progressed and certainly in the last three laps I was very nervous about being able to stay ahead as I was struggling for grip,” he said afterwards.

“We got there though and it’s great to take the win."

There was plenty of drama on the first lap as the closely matched 21 car grid blasted away from the lights for the eight lap race. Mark Mallard had a wild moment at the notorious Pot Hole corner after contact and the same happened a lap later as he fought for a place in the top ten. Rianna O'Meara Hunt didn’t get away from her ninth place on the grid and was swamped by the midfield dropping her towards the back.

In the first few laps the top four streaked away, but as the race settled Ronan Murphy was able to claw back the deficit and join the battle pack for the lead. He was joined later in the race by Allen to make it a six car battle for top honours.

Behind them a frantic race long battle for the remaining places in the top ten saw Dion Pitt put in a solid performance for seventh place which included a nail biting side by side duel around the first corner with Zac Stichbury.

John Penny – a race winner last weekend at Highlands – made a demon start from 15th on the grid and was fighting it out in the top ten when contact with Clay Osborne left him with a puncture and a trip into pit lane.

Behind Shepherd, Giltrap, Evans, Allen, Murphy, Allan and Pitt, it was Stichbury, McCutcheon and Fynn Osborne who completed the top ten.

The action will continue on Sunday with two races, the first with a grid based on results from today with a reverse top ten starting order and the second feature race with a grid based on points scored over the weekend.

Toyota 86 Championship – Round 2 – Mike Pero Motorsport Park – Race 1

Pos # NAME TEAM 1 1 Rowan SHEPHERD Action Motorsport 2 84 Marco GILTRAP Giltrap Group Motorsport 3 4 Simon EVANS Giltrap Group Motorsport 4 99 Justin ALLEN International Motorsport 5 91 Ronan MURPHY Action Motorsport 6 23 Hugo ALLAN The Heart of Racing 7 5 Dion PITT Action Motorsport 8 72 Zac STICHBURY Mackenzie Motorsport 9 96 Matthew MCCUTCHEON Action Motorsport 10 14 Fynn OSBORNE James Marshall Motorsport 11 8 Mark MALLARD Mark Mallard Racing 12 25 Chelsea HERBERT The Heart of Racing 13 222 Todd FOSTER International Motorsport 14 10 Brock GILCHRIST CareVets Racing 15 55 Christina ORR-WEST Dayle ITM 16 52 Rianna O'MEARA-HUNT The Heart of Racing 17 11 Will MORTON iMac Race Engineering 18 15 Clay OSBORNE James Marshall Motorsport 19 74 Todd PRUJEAN Todd Prujean Motorsport 20 9 Sam COTTERILL International Motorsport 21 22 John PENNY Action Motorsport

