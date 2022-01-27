Pulse Vs Mystics Pre-season Clash Called Off

Due to New Zealand’s shift to the Covid-19 red light setting, the pre-season ANZ Premiership netball match between Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse and MG Mystics has been cancelled.

Set to be played at Pettigrew Green Arena in Napier on February 12, the decision to call the game off was made in light of the Government’s Protection Framework around Covid-19 and the associated restrictions that come with it.

``This is a really disappointing outcome as both teams were really looking forward to playing in Napier,’’ Pulse CEO Fran Scholey said.

``As part of the Central Zone, Hawke’s Bay are strong supporters of the Pulse and netball in general.

``We had the Magic play here in 2021 and bringing the defending ANZ Premiership champion Mystics team in 2022 was going to really showcase a different game style and players, including new Silver Ferns caps to our fan base here. So, it’s really unfortunate they won’t have the opportunity to see these two elite teams in action.

``There was an extremely encouraging demand for tickets and there’s nothing more disappointing than not being able to have all those present. We would like to acknowledge Pettigrew Green Arena, Napier City Council, Hawke’s Bay Netball and ticket purchasers for their support and look forward to bringing the pre-season game back in 2023.’’

A Pulse community day spent in Napier is still planned for later in the season.

Note to ticket holders (from Ticketek):

All purchased tickets will receive a full refund.

Tickets purchased online by credit or debit card (including Afterpay) will be refunded in full (including ticket insurance premium, if relevant). Patrons should allow up to 30 working days for the refund to appear in their account. There is no need to contact us.

If your credit or debit card has been permanently closed/cancelled or the card has expired, please supply us with updated bank details here online@ticketek.co.nz>, in order to process your refund.

Patrons who purchased tickets at an Agency will receive a full refund to a bank account, upon the provision of bank account details. You can provide these details here online@ticketek.co.nz>.

