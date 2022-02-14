New Dates Announced!

We are pleased to announce that, after much deliberation, the 2022 Aotearoa Art Fair will now take place from Wednesday 16–Sunday 20 November 2022.

The November Fair will welcome the same 40 galleries as planned for March, all showing new work by more than 180 artists, to around 10,000 visitors at The Cloud in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland for five days. We hope you will join us!

While it is both inevitable and disappointing not to be going ahead in March as planned, we are now looking forward to November, and optimistic that by then we will be able to present a Fair showcasing the outstanding art that has already been made... and more.

The 2021 Art Fair, held last February, generated more than NZ$10 million in art sales, all of which went to the participating galleries and their artists, making the Art Fair a very significant event in ensuring artists get paid for the work they do, and dealer galleries can continue to support their artists.

While we wait a few more months than planned, please visit the galleries near you. They are all open under the Red Traffic Light and are listed below by location. The best way to support an artist is to buy their work from a dealer gallery and now is a great time to do this if you can.

Our huge thanks to everyone who had already purchased tickets to the March 2022 Art Fair - we will be in touch with you directly to have your tickets transferred over to the new dates or refunded.

Tickets for the November Art Fair are on sale. Buy them online now and save on the door price!

BUY TICKETS TO THE NOVEMBER ART FAIR

