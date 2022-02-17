Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The Music Seeds Artist Development Program - Winners Announced!

Thursday, 17 February 2022, 6:43 am
Press Release: The Music Seeds

The Music Seeds, with support from Auckland UNESCO City of Music and funding from the New Zealand Music Commission, would like to congratulate the winners of a nation-wide competition giving away Mindset and Well-being Coaching for Musicians and Artist Development program packages, valued at $1,820 each. 

The two lucky winners are;

  • Mohi Allen (artist name MOHI)
  • Sarah Foley (artist name BLAKE) 

These 26 week 1:1 online coaching program aim to bridge the gap between musicians and the industry by helping identify and establish specific achievable career goals while focusing on wellbeing and artist development. 

Each program is tailored to the musician and some of the main focuses of the program include; creating awareness of value, identifying and creating support systems, nurturing a growth mindset, understanding the importance of well-being, time management, productivity skills, unpacking limiting beliefs and negative mindset, understanding challenges, building resilience and achievable goal setting as well as creative feedback. 

The Music Seeds led by Sonny Southon, was launched in April 2021 with the goal to upskill musicians with the tools to create a successful music career.  Sonny is a Life Coach with training in Small Business Management, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Neuro-linguistic Programming (NLP), and is a E-RYT500 YACEP Advanced Yoga Teacher.  She has 15 years teaching experience and an insatiable interest in the science of health and well-being, having studied meditation, mindfulness as well as the impacts of Trauma and Mental Health. 

“The new business model for musicians is entrepreneurial and they no longer need to wait for a record or publishing company to sign them.  Musicians can now take the driving seat with focused purpose to generate their own income whether it be from songwriting, performance, producing, independently releasing music, sync’ing or licensing music to TV/film/gaming or other recording artists”. Sonny Southon – Founder, The Music Seeds

www.aucklandcityofmusic.nz/music-seeds-giveaway/

www.themusicseeds.com / www.sonnysouthon.co.nz

