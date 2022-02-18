DIE! DIE! DIE! Release New Album 'This Is Not An Island Anymore'

Tāmaki, by way of Ōtepoti post-punks, Die! Die! Die! release their highly anticipated seventh studio album This Is Not An Island Anymore, available now digitally, and on CD, Cassette and Vinyl.

Speaking on the meaningfulness of the new record, Andrew Wilson says, "This album is really special to all of us. We started this journey when Lachlan rejoined the band in 2018, and I feel this record ties up a lot of loose ends."

Die! Die! Die! have always blended the perfect concoction of powerful and infectious post-punk, noise pop, shoegaze, lo-fi and punk rock. This Is Not An Island Anymore showcases this signature sound across nine brand new, raw and visceral tracks.

The three singles released to date have displayed the bands' trademark white-noise guitars and volatile drum beats to full effect, while thematically the new tracks are some of the most considered and relevant in the band's career. The explosive first single, 'Losing Sight, Keep On Kicking' released late 2021, accompanied by the "Peter Jackson Inspired Gore-Fest" video directed by Belgian director Jonas Govaerts (Cub, Tabula Rasa, F*** You Very, Very Much) saw the group top the SRN radio charts and hit #1 on the New Zealand Radioscope Charts. 'Vanish (but That's My Hometown, Marcus)' followed in February 2022 and was released as a now sold out, limited edition split 7" with Wollongong comrades Chimers. And; the bands most recent release is the walloping title track, which as Wilson explains is "about understanding the consequences of our actions and how operating entirely on self-interest will ultimately f**k you up."

Wilson continues, "This is the best reflection of the band and our most honest record".

This Is Not An Island Anymore, available now digitally, and on CD, Cassette and Vinyl.

The long-running core team of guitarist/singer Andrew Wilson and the furious drumming of Michael Prain have been going strong since their formation as Die! Die! Die! back in 2003. In 2018, the band welcomed bassist Lachlan Anderson back into the band full time.

Since recording their debut album with Steve Albini (Shellac, Nirvana, PJ Harvey) in Chicago in 2005, Die! Die! Die! have worked with producers including Shayne Carter, Nick Roughan (The Skeptics), Chris Townend (Violent Femmes), and have written and recorded albums in New York, Dunedin, London and rural France.

Their indispensable collection of records, and their intense and unflinching live show, continue to drive their connection with audiences across the globe. Both are a telling reminder of why Die! Die! Die! are one of the most enduring and unapologetic bands to ever emerge out of Aotearoa.

