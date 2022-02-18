HEARTS Head To Hamilton To Round Out Season

The Auckland HEARTS head to Hamilton to close out their season with a pair of Hallyburton Johnstone Shield clashes with Northern Districts this weekend.

Lauren Down and Fran Jonas continue their duties with the WHITE FERNS, while Holly Huddleston is unavailable due to work commitments.

Katie Perkins, who scored her 3000th List A run for the HEARTS on Saturday, will again lead the side in Down's absence.

Last week saw five List-A debutants in Anna Browning, Sydney Bultitude, Breearne Illing, Emma Irwin and Amberly Parr.

This week, Prue Catton and Josie Penfold await their turn, joining the 14-strong squad.

While the HEARTS get two final opportunities to showcase their skills and move up the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield table, Northern Districts can still push for a spot in the Grand Final.

© Scoop Media

