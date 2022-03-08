Happy 5th Birthday, Women In Sport Aotearoa

As UN International Women’s Day dawns in Aotearoa, it’s a moment to reflect on all that's been achieved for women in sport in the last five years, and invite people to share their stories.

Women in Sport Aotearoa, Ngā Wāhine Hākinakina o Aotearoa (WISPA) officially turns 5 years old today, and it is now New Zealand’s leading independent advocacy and research agency dedicated to achieving equity of opportunity for women and girls to participate, compete and build careers in play, active recreation and sport.

You can read WISPA's views on the past five years here, and its thoughts upon the future: https://www.newsroom.co.nz/lockerroom/a-milestone-day-for-women-in-sport-in-aotearoa

Today, WISPA will be launching three new initiatives:

1. The WISPA Insight Hub, live this morning at www.wispainsighthub.org. A brand new industry resource, launched today with support from Sport NZ, HPSPZ, NZ Cricket, NZ Rugby and many more sport, academic, and media partners. Read more: https://womeninsport.org.nz/iwd2022-wispa-launches-new-zealand-first-insight-hub/

2. The re-launch of registrations for the 8th IWG World Conference on Women & Sport, postponed to November 2022. One of the "big four" women's sport events coming to Aotearoa in 2022 and 2023 alongside the women's World Cups in Cricket, Rugby and Football, IWG 2022 is expected to attract a significant international delegation including the likes of the International Olympic Committee, World Rugby, UK Sport and the Women’s Sports Foundation from the United States. More that 1200 leaders will join us at the Aotea Centre and online across four days. Visit www.iwgwomenandsport.org from 3pm NZT.

3. A new women's sports leadership series will be announced by the International Cricket Council, to be staged by WISPA with support from FTX. The 6-part programme will kick-off tomorrow in Dunedin with a workshop and then hosting at the West Indies v England women's world cup match. Visit www.womeninsport.org.nz from 7pm NZT for more information.

