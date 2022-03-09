Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Ten The Lucky Number For Whio

Wednesday, 9 March 2022, 9:40 am
Press Release: Department of Conservation

Whio, the iconic rapid-riding blue ducks which feature on the $10 note, are being celebrated today.

March 10 marks over 10 years of partnership between the Department of Conservation and Genesis Energy on the Whio Forever Programme. The partnership provides resources and technical expertise to support whio work nationally.

Over the lifetime of the partnership the number of protected whio breeding pairs has nearly tripled, growing from 298 pairs in 2011 to 863 in 2021.

Stoats, ferrets and cats are the ducks’ worst enemies, with whio especially vulnerable during nesting time, and when females are in moult and can’t fly. Genesis’ investment has included funding for over 5000 traps protecting nearly 1700km of river networks.

“The partnership is a glowing example of how commercial partners can be involved in conservation. It has fostered great community engagement and public awareness,” says DOC Biodiversity Ranger Andy Glaser. “People are involved in their own awa, caring for these taonga species. It demonstrates what can be achieved when we all focus on a simple action such as trapping.

“This year we are commemorating all the hard mahi that has gone into protecting the whio over the past 10 years.”

Genesis’ General Manager of Sustainability, Kate van Praagh, says Genesis is proud to reach the 10-year milestone in the partnership, which has proven such a success for whio.

“A healthy whio population means healthy rivers, which we share with whio to generate electricity for New Zealanders. We’re pleased to support DOC in ensuring this important species continues to thrive.”

The work is supported generously by countless volunteers, community groups, iwi and schools who trap for whio, and wildlife organisations that run breed-for-release programmes to boost whio numbers.

Whio are celebrated annually in March as that’s the time when captive-bred young adult ducks are released into the wild.

 

Background Information on whio

  • The whio is a threatened species of native duck found only in New Zealand’s fast flowing waters. With an estimated nationwide population of less than 3000 birds, whio are rarer than some species of kiwi.
  • Whio are adapted to live on fast-flowing rivers so finding whio means you will also find fresh, fast-flowing water with a good supply of plants and underwater insects.
  • This makes whio important indicators of ecosystem health – they only exist where there is quality fresh water and an abundance of life.
  • Whio cannot be moved to predator-free islands like other species because of their reliance on fast-flowing rivers.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Department of Conservation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson.
More>>


Howard Davis: Ali Harper Covers The Songs Of Carole King

Following hard on the heels of her previous hit show The Look Of Love, glamorous Christchurch chanteuse Ali Harper has embarked on another nostalgic musical ride, this time covering the songs of Carole King. More>>



Howard Davis: Hilma af Klint & Rita Angus


Two major exhibitions by female artists currently on view in Wellington could not be more exciting or different. Hilma af Klint’s large, abstract, and light-filled geometric compositions contrast sharply with Rita Angus’ much smaller, but densely layered portraits and landscapes. More>>

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 