Wellington United AFC And Phoenix Metalman Recyclers Announce Men's Central League Sponsorship Deal

Wellington United are pleased to announce a new naming rights partner for their Men's Central League team for the 2022 season.

Dave Richardson, Club Chair, was excited to welcome Phoenix Metalman Recyclers (PMR) to the Wellington United family.

"We're thrilled to announce this new partnership with Phoenix Metalman Recyclers. They are a respected local and national business who share the same values and interests in environmental sustainability as many of our members and the Club as a whole. Sustainable supply chains and resource recovery are vital to the future and Phoenix are making that a reality."

"It's been a while since the Men's were last playing with a shirt sponsor each week so we are elated to have a sponsor of this calibre on board to help support the team in their Central League campaign. We're very lucky to have Eldon, Hilary, Richard and the team from Phoenix Metalman behind us as we look forward to getting the season underway this weekend".

“With our very recent acquisition of General Metal Recyclers (GMR), and their sites at Lower Hutt and Levin- the timely opportunity to sponsor Wellington United AFC presented itself to Phoenix Metalman Recyclers, and we jumped at the chance. We are looking forward to the upcoming season and establishing our place servicing the Wellington community,” said Richard Harrison, PMR General Manager.

PMR Wellington United will kick off their Central League season this weekend against Napier City Rovers at Martin Luckie Park. Their first game at Newtown Park will be played on 9th April at 2:30pm.

