ANZ Premiership Round 5 Tactix V Mystics Match Postponed

Tuesday, 5 April 2022, 3:57 pm
Press Release: ANZ Premiership

Sunday's Round 5 ANZ Premiership match between the Trident Homes Tactix and MG Mystics has been postponed under the league's Covid-19 Match Postponement Policy.

The postponement, as requested by the Tactix, will see the match rescheduled to a new date which will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Remaining Round 5 fixtures (all live on Sky Sport):

Saturday 9 April - 4.10pm, Magic v Steel - Energy Events Centre, Rotorua
Sunday 10 April - 4.10pm, Stars v Magic - Pulman Arena, Auckland
Monday 11 April - 7.15pm, Pulse v Steel - TSB Bank Arena, Wellington

More information on the season, including latest draw, team information and player profiles is available at www.anzpremiership.co.nz

