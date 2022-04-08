Otago Rally Kick-starts Exciting 2022 Rally Season

The Otago Rally is set to launch a stellar 2022 New Zealand rally season with its official start in Dunedin’s Octagon from 5pm today.

More than 100 cars will take part in this year’s Otago Rally, the first round of the National Championship, which incorporates the popular Classic and Allcomers fields.

An eagerly anticipated start to the rally season, this year the field will also include guest drivers Olympian Hamish Bond and NZ drifting star ‘Fanga’ Dan Woolhouse.

This year’s 2022 Brian Green Property Group New Zealand Rally Championship looks set to make an exciting start at Otago and includes fierce competition across all classes, with top seed Hayden Paddon chased by the largest championship field seen in New Zealand for many years.

“At the top end, we have nine different manufacturers represented in the top 10 seeds, which is a big endorsement of the compatibility and popularity of the AP4 and R5 classes,” says Event Spokesman Roger Oakley.

“There are 19 top-line AP4 or R5 entries, and it is going to be hugely competitive. While everyone will be chasing Hayden Paddon, any of the competitors in the top dozen could take out the event. You get some idea of this when you see former Otago Rally winner Todd Bawden seeded 11th in a brand new Fiesta R5 Evo2.”

The event includes 270km of closed-road competition over 16 stages of fast, mainly public roads. Live spectators are encouraged to watch the event at the designated spectator spots on the Rally Map, while this year, fans can also follow the event virtually through the Rally’s new Sportity app which will provide detailed live news during the rally.

“When the country moved to the red traffic light setting, we explored new ways to still deliver the Rally to fans,” says Mr Oakley.

“Just download the Sportity app from your favourite app store, add the password ‘rallynews’ and you’ll be able to experience the Rally live from wherever you are. Our Facebook page and website will also be regularly updated with news, results and video content.”

The team particularly wishes to acknowledge the ongoing support of its major partners, the Dunedin City Council and Otago Daily Times.

The Otago Rally is grateful for the support of Dunedin City Council Premier Event funding.

