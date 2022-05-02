Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Wiri Donna Unveils The 2nd Single Off Her Debut EP & Announces 6 Date National Release Tour. Dream Of Me – Out Now

Monday, 2 May 2022, 6:44 pm
Press Release: Wiri Donna

Rising indie music star, Wiri Donna releases her new single ‘Dream of Me’, out now, the second single off her upcoming debut EP, ‘Being Alone’, which is due for release late May. As the weather cools, the new single is a sun soaked indie pop track which screams of Summer, allowing us to hold on to it for a little longer. ‘

Alongside the highly anticipated new music is the announcement of her long awaited upcoming 6 date national release tour! The tour will feature her 4 piece live band including members Harrison Scholes (Arjuna Oakes, F.A.I.R.Y), James MacEwan (Arjuna Oakes), & Elliott Dawson (DOONS). The Tour kicks off in Wellington on June 10th before heading to Hamilton, Auckland, Christchurch, Dunedin & Queenstown in July.

Dream of Me’ follows on from the release of ‘No Follow Through’ in March this year, her 1st single in over two years, cementing her place as ‘one to watch’ as she delivered a Top 15 NZ single, and a #1 most played on the Alt Radio charts.

It’s been two years since Wiri Donna’s first release - a double single featuring ‘Manuka Money’ and ‘Wandering Willies’. Wiri Donna began as a sensitive indie folk act that was rooted in a time of finding her feet. Now two years later after multiple tours and supporting heavy hitters such as The Beths, Mild Orange and Soaked Oats, she is breaking her stride with a larger and emphatic rock sound.

“‘The EP is a sort of coming of age record, less of things you learn as you’re growing up, more things that you discover when you’re alone. I’d like to think it strikes a balance between eternal optimism and pure devastation, a sentiment that people can either relate or sympathise with.”

‘Dream of Me’’ is out on April 29thth, and the stunning 6 track EP ‘Being Alone’ on the 27th May. ‘Being Alone’ 12” Vinyl is available for pre-order via Bandcamp here.

Being Alone EP National Tour dates: ,

  • 10th June 2022: Te Whanganui a-Tara / Wellington - San Fran
  • 8th July 2022: Kirikiriroa / Hamilton - Last Place
  • 9th July 2022: Tāmaki Makaurau / Auckland - Whammy Bar
  • 14th July 2022: Ōtautahi / Christchurch - Space Academy
  • 15th July 2022: Ōtepoti / Dunedin - Dive
  • 16th July 2022: Tāhuna / Queenstown - Yonder (free show)

Tickets available from Under The Radar

Facebook

Instagram

Spotify

Bandcamp

‘Dream of Me’ Streaming/Buy now release link - HERE

Wiri Donna Linktree - HERE

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Wiri Donna on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 