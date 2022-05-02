Wiri Donna Unveils The 2nd Single Off Her Debut EP & Announces 6 Date National Release Tour. Dream Of Me – Out Now

Rising indie music star, Wiri Donna releases her new single ‘Dream of Me’, out now, the second single off her upcoming debut EP, ‘Being Alone’, which is due for release late May. As the weather cools, the new single is a sun soaked indie pop track which screams of Summer, allowing us to hold on to it for a little longer. ‘

Alongside the highly anticipated new music is the announcement of her long awaited upcoming 6 date national release tour! The tour will feature her 4 piece live band including members Harrison Scholes (Arjuna Oakes, F.A.I.R.Y), James MacEwan (Arjuna Oakes), & Elliott Dawson (DOONS). The Tour kicks off in Wellington on June 10th before heading to Hamilton, Auckland, Christchurch, Dunedin & Queenstown in July.

Dream of Me’ follows on from the release of ‘No Follow Through’ in March this year, her 1st single in over two years, cementing her place as ‘one to watch’ as she delivered a Top 15 NZ single, and a #1 most played on the Alt Radio charts.

It’s been two years since Wiri Donna’s first release - a double single featuring ‘Manuka Money’ and ‘Wandering Willies’. Wiri Donna began as a sensitive indie folk act that was rooted in a time of finding her feet. Now two years later after multiple tours and supporting heavy hitters such as The Beths, Mild Orange and Soaked Oats, she is breaking her stride with a larger and emphatic rock sound.

“‘The EP is a sort of coming of age record, less of things you learn as you’re growing up, more things that you discover when you’re alone. I’d like to think it strikes a balance between eternal optimism and pure devastation, a sentiment that people can either relate or sympathise with.”

‘Dream of Me’’ is out on April 29thth, and the stunning 6 track EP ‘Being Alone’ on the 27th May. ‘Being Alone’ 12” Vinyl is available for pre-order via Bandcamp here.

Being Alone EP National Tour dates:

10th June 2022: Te Whanganui a-Tara / Wellington - San Fran

8th July 2022: Kirikiriroa / Hamilton - Last Place

9th July 2022: Tāmaki Makaurau / Auckland - Whammy Bar

14th July 2022: Ōtautahi / Christchurch - Space Academy

15th July 2022: Ōtepoti / Dunedin - Dive

16th July 2022: Tāhuna / Queenstown - Yonder (free show)

