Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Diamonds Earn Award Nominations

Tuesday, 10 May 2022, 4:22 pm
Press Release: Wellington United

Wellington United Diamonds continue to bask in the glory of winning the Kate Sheppard Cup.

On the day they won the cup, becoming the first team from Wellington to ever win the trophy, beating Hamilton Wanderers 1-0 in the final, they were also announced as having won the following Capital Football awards

Team of the Year - Wellington United Diamonds

Coach of the Year - Maika Ruyter-Hooley

Goal of the Year - Emma Main

They have now also been named as finalists in the following categories at the Dominion Post Wellington Sports Awards. The Awards will take place at TSB Arena on July 5th

Team of the Year - Wellington United Diamonds

Coach of the Year - Maika Ruyter-Hooley

And it doesn't stop there, they have also been named finalists in the following categories at the New Zealand Football Awards

Team of the Year - Wellington United Diamonds

Female Coach of the Year - Maika Ruyter-Hooley

Female Domestic Player of the Year - Emma Main

The NZF awards include a public vote element and you can vote here

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Wellington United on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 