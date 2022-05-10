Diamonds Earn Award Nominations

Wellington United Diamonds continue to bask in the glory of winning the Kate Sheppard Cup.

On the day they won the cup, becoming the first team from Wellington to ever win the trophy, beating Hamilton Wanderers 1-0 in the final, they were also announced as having won the following Capital Football awards

Team of the Year - Wellington United Diamonds

Coach of the Year - Maika Ruyter-Hooley

Goal of the Year - Emma Main

They have now also been named as finalists in the following categories at the Dominion Post Wellington Sports Awards. The Awards will take place at TSB Arena on July 5th

Team of the Year - Wellington United Diamonds

Coach of the Year - Maika Ruyter-Hooley

And it doesn't stop there, they have also been named finalists in the following categories at the New Zealand Football Awards

Team of the Year - Wellington United Diamonds

Female Coach of the Year - Maika Ruyter-Hooley

Female Domestic Player of the Year - Emma Main

The NZF awards include a public vote element and you can vote here

