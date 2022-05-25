Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

ILCA World Championships End Early For Gautrey

Wednesday, 25 May 2022, 5:04 pm
Press Release: Yachting New Zealand

Frustration was the order of the day for New Zealand's top two ILCA 7 (Laser) sailors at the world championships in Mexico for very different reasons.

George Gautrey went into the second day in fourth but has struggled physically as he battles the after-effects of Covid-19.

He sailed impressively to remain in the top 15 but the physical toll, compounded by moderate 15-20 knot winds that routinely buffet Banderas Bay in Mexico on top of 30-degree heat, left Gautrey contemplating his future in the event.

"In both races I was well within a shot to get a top-five result but just had no juice in the tank," he said. "Unfortunately, I've made the call to retire from the event. It's not a decision I have taken lightly but, given the circumstances, it is the only logical decision.

"It’s uber-frustrating considering the last three years and I was finally starting to feel like I was getting back into some form but there’s plenty of yachting to come in the next three years. The stubborn Wellingtonian in me wants to keep going but I need to look after my health long-term."

Defending world champion Tom Saunders sits 17th overall after scores of 19th and 12th today and is hoping for a better final day of qualifying tomorrow.

The leaderboard is incredibly tight - only three points separate the top six sailors - and most have a reasonably high score already posted as their drop for their worst result meaning anyone in the top 30 is well within range.

"I’m not quite getting the strategy right so we just need to re-tweak that a little bit for the next few days," Saunders said. "I’m finding myself on the back foot at the first mark and it’s really hard to catch up. I did well to make up quite a few places but I’m burning a lot of matches to get there and I don’t want to keep doing that.

"I'm going fast, so that's always nice, and there’s still a long way to go. It would just be nice to have some stress-free racing tomorrow, more mentally than physically. Those little things can keep compounding if you have to grind your way through."

All of the main contenders are bunched inside the top 20, except for Olympic champion Matt Wearn who withdrew on the opening day as he battles illness. France's Jean-Baptiste Bernaz holds a slim three-point lead over five sailors all locked on the same score, including two-time Olympic silver medallist Tonci Stipanovic.

Two other Kiwis are in the fleet of 126 sailors, with Luke Cashmore 82nd and Luke Deegan 93rd.

Results and standings after day 2 of the ILCA 7 world championships in Mexico (126 boats):

1st: Jean-Baptiste Bernaz (FRA) (19) 3 2 3 - 8 points
2nd: Daniel Whiteley (GBR) 8 (27) 1 2 - 11 pts
3rd: Elliot Hanson (GBR) 6 (26) 4 1 - 11 pts

15th: George Gautrey (NZL) 3 6 (23) 15 - 24 pts
17th: Tom Saunders (NZL) 4 10 (19) 12 - 26 pts
82nd: Luke Cashmore (NZL) 37 34 34 (39) - 105 pts
93rd: Luke Deegan (NZL) 42 (52) 40 38 - 120 pts

Full results

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Yachting New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 