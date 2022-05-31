Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Rob Nicol To Return To Auckland As HEARTS Head Coach Of Female Performance

Tuesday, 31 May 2022, 12:06 pm
Press Release: Auckland Cricket

Rob Nicol will again be in Auckland Cricket colours as he joins the HEARTS as the Head Coach of the Female Performance Programme.

Nicol, 39, joins the HEARTS having served most recently as the WHITE FERNS Assistant Coach and Female Performance and Pathways Coach at Northern Districts.

The former BLACKCAPS representative spent 11 seasons with the ACES, including several seasons as the skipper.

Director of Performance and Talent Daniel Archer is excited to welcome Nicol back to the Auckland family.

‘’We are really excited about Rob returning to the Auckland environment. A passionate Aucklander, Rob impressed during the recruitment process with his knowledge of the domestic and national programmes along with his desire to see the female game and athletes continue to grow.

"His experience and knowledge of the game as a player and coach, combined with his diverse skill-set will add great qualities to our overall coaching and support team.”

Nicol echoed his excitement of wanting to work with the array of talent in the Auckland environment.

"Auckland has the largest female programme in the country with some of the best up-and-coming talent, which I'm really looking forward to being a part of and working with.

The 39-year-old banked on his diverse coaching experiences to help him succeed within the HEARTS environment.

"It's nice to draw on a variety of coaching experiences from club cricket through to domestic and then onto the international scene with WHITE FERNS before this.

"Having the opportunity to make a difference within our HEARTS environment is something I'm very passionate about."

Nicol will join Auckland Cricket from June 14, 2022.

