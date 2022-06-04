Te Wānanga O Raukawa Pulse Defeated MG Northern Mystics 58-40 To Secure Home Grand Final

3 June, 2022

Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse have clinched a home Grand Final after defeating the defending champion MG Mystics 58-40 in Auckland on Friday night.

The result sees the Pulse take out this season’s minor premiership as top seed, powering into the Finals Series on a four-match winning streak.

As minor premiers, the Pulse earn rights to host the Grand Final at TSB Arena in Wellington at 4pm on Sunday 12 June.

The Robinhood Stars finish the season in second place, and will host the Elimination Final against Northern Mystics at Pulman Arena in Auckland at 7.15pm on Wednesday 8 June.

The winner of the Elimination Final goes on to face the Pulse in the 2022 title decider.

Tickets for the Elimination Final go on sale at midday on Tuesday 7 June through Ticketek, with Grand Final tickets on sale at 4pm Tuesday 7 June through Ticketmaster.

The 2022 Finals Series will be broadcast live on Sky Sport, with the Grand Final also simulcast free to air on Prime.

With key players Tayla Earle and Peta Toeava out with illness for the Mystics, the weight of expectation rested heavily on the Pulse. Negotiating a tight and competitive first half, the visitors eventually unleashed with a game-changing third quarter to leave the result in no doubt.

An unfamiliar Mystics line-up put up a more than decent challenge in the first half before losing their way in the second when the Pulse lifted the intensity in the rescheduled Round 12 match.

The Pulse managed to get all their team on court and will now have a week to prepare for the season finale.

With a midcourt decimated by illness and sharpshooter Grace Nweke still out of action with an ankle injury, the Mystics were forced to call in reinforcements in the form of shooter Grace Namana and midcourter Ariana Cable-Dixon.

The Pulse fronted with their established starting seven of recent weeks.

Adversity brought the best out of the Mystics when they struck first after breaking the opening goal-for-goal exchanges. Looking assured and confident on attack despite the unfamiliar connections, the home side didn’t miss a beat in building a four-goal gap.

A Synergy Hair Netball League winner with Central Manawa and Pulse training partner, Namana showed her worth at the top level with an accomplished an assured contribution for the Mystics through her movement and accuracy under the hoop while shouldering the bulk of the home team’s scoring.

The Pulse recovered from their jittery start, finding their groove with better ball retention and top shooting from Aliyah Dunn.

Four straight goals helped the Pulse edge to a 14-12 lead at the first break.

The goal-for-goal stand-off continued on the resumption, the Mystics providing admirable resistance to stay in the contest.

The fruitful connection between wing attack Cable-Dixon and Namana continued to flourish as the pair belied the fact they had never played together before.

With Pulse goalkeeper Kelly Jury becoming more of a disruptive presence, ably assisted by energetic wing defence Maddy Gordon, the visitors put the squeeze on the Mystics flow. A flurry of goals pushed the Pulse out to a five-goal lead and looking ominous.

But the Mystics refused to flinch, pulling the margin back to stay well in touch when the Pulse led 26-22 at the main break.

The Mystics made a bold gamble with the introduction of defender Phoenix Karaka to goal shoot to start the third stanza but it was the Pulse who opened with a hiss and roar. A 5-1 start set the visitors up for a rampaging third 15 minutes.

Increasingly finding their fluency on attack, where dynamic little wing attack Whitney Souness was in the thick of action through her fleet of foot and pinpoint feeds, the Pulse were provided multiple opportunities to build on their buffer. And they delivered.

At the other end, Jury continued to grow in stature and remained a persistent influence in grabbing ball and leaving the Mystics’ shooters with limited options. The Mystics struggled mightily to penetrate on attack with Namana being restored under the hoop, late in the piece, but by then the damage had been done.

Outscoring the Mystics 17-6, the Pulse were well in control when leading 43-28 at the last turn.

2022 ANZ PREMIERSHIP FINALS SERIES

Elimination Final

Stars v Mystics

Wednesday 8 June, 7.15pm

Pulman Arena, Auckland

Grand Final

Pulse v Winner of Elimination Final

Sunday 12 June, 4.00pm

TSB Arena, Wellington

Official Result and Stats:

MG Mystics:

40

Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse:

58

Champion Data Match Centre

Shooting Stats - Mystics:

Grace Namana 32/37 (87%)

Monica Falkner 5/6 (83%)

Filda Vui 2/2 (100%)

Phoenix Karaka 1/3 (33%)

Shooting Stats - Pulse:

Aliyah Dunn 37/41 (90%)

Tiana Metuarau 17/21 (81%)

Amelia Walmsley 3/4 (75%)

Renee Matoe 1/2 (50%)

MVP:

Tiana Metuarau (Pulse)

© Scoop Media

