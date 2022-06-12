Robinhood Stars Fall Short Of Glory In ANZ Premiership Grand Final

Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse defeated Robinhood Stars 56-37 in Wellington

12 June, 2022

The Robinhood Stars have been unable to match the Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse in the ANZ Premiership grand final, going down 56-37 in Wellington.

Chasing their first title, it was the second time the Stars featured in the grand final, with their last appearance coming in 2019.

The Pulse dominated majority of the contest, with the Stars unable to take a hold of the game despite trying their hardest.

A large majority of the damage was done in the first quarter - the Stars scoring a season-low six goals, as they struggled to find Maia Wilson and Jamie Hume in the shooting circle.

The Stars were guilty of turning over too much possession cheaply as they tried to play the game at lightning speed and the Pulse defence snaffled any loose passes and made the Stars pay, leading 15-6 at quarter-time.

The Stars showed positive signs in the second period and won ball with their cliche suffocating approach on defence and were rewarded for a more calculated approach with important goals.

The Pulse still maintained control of the game however and took a commanding 26-15 lead into the changing rooms at half-time.

Despite their best efforts, the Stars couldn't edge their way back in the game, as the Pulse were at their ruthless best and finished the season admirably, claiming a third ANZ Premiership crown with a 56-37 victory.

Amorangi Malesala entered the contest at goal shoot in the second quarter and produced a commendable effort as she tried to make an impact on the game, hitting some long range shots, while Maia Wilson led from the front much like she had all season, refusing to give up.

Elle Temu produced a tireless effort in the defensive end as she tried valiantly to get her side back into the contest. Her dynamic defensive partner Anna Harrison was all effort as always.

The result brings the curtain down on a highly successful season for the Stars, where they produced their best regular season campaign with 11 wins throughout, before beating the MG Mystics in a home elimination final.

Robinhood Stars: 56

Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse: 37

