Golf NZ Joins Forces With NZ Māori Golf

Golf New Zealand has entered a landmark partnership agreement with the New Zealand Māori Golf Association.

The New Zealand Māori Golf Association, operational since 1932 with the mission to foster, develop and promote the game of golf amongst Māori and the wider community of Aotearoa for all ages, regionally, nationally, and internationally.

Golf New Zealand acknowledges Māori rangatiratanga and the importance of mātauranga Māori.

After an extended period of working closely together, the organisations recognise that by working in partnership, they can better ‘enrich lives through the sport of golf’ in a meaningful way.

Golf New Zealand is committed to an authentic and effective partnership with New Zealand Māori Golf. As part of the new partnership agreement, Golf New Zealand is investing in a shared Kaiārahi Māori role to support the parties collective mahi towards enhanced outcomes for Māori in golf. The new role will be part of the wider Golf New Zealand team but, importantly serve NZ Māori Golf and be the critical link between the organisations.

Golf New Zealand will also provide a range of general support services to serve NZ Māori Golf and assist the organisation in thriving into the future alongside Golf New Zealand.

Mark Tito of New Zealand Māori Golf says:

“This partnership heralds over two and half years of work between NZ Māori Golf and Golf NZ, building a stronger relationship and both organisations assisting each other where the expertise is required.

“It has been a journey that both organisations can be proud of, culminating in a strategic partnership aspiring to deliver meaningful outcomes for both organisations and te iwi Māori.

“NZ Māori Golf looks forward to a long and fruitful partnership with Korowha Aotearoa - Golf NZ.

“Ko te Tipu me te Hauora te Aronga, Ko te Hahauporo te Whai” – Growth and Well-being is our focus, Excellence in golf is our pursuit.”

Dean Murphy of Golf New Zealand says:

“This is a great day for golf in New Zealand. We recognise the special role the NZ Māori Golf Association plays and the importance of Māori in golf. This partnership will see our organisations join forces to drive enhanced outcomes. While our primary mission is to serve their organisation, NZ Māori Golf will also provide their wisdom and guidance to our team to help us work more effectively with Māori in a meaningful and culturally responsive way.”

“This partnership adds significant value to our organisation. It also complements our work with Districts Associations where we are progressively working towards a consolidated workforce that is aligned and focused on the best outcomes for golf. So far, we have five District Associations operating under this partnership model and we are hopeful more will join this important project in the near future.”

Sport NZ Chief Executive, Raelene Castle, says this is an important step for Golf New Zealand and New Zealand Māori Golf.

"This partnership will help strengthen relationships and connections, as well as cultural capability. It will also help ensure the game is inclusive of Māori and is contributing to Māori wellbeing. It is a great initiative and I look forward to seeing the results.”

The new partnership with NZ Māori Golf commences immediately as does the search for the first Golf New Zealand Māori Golf Development Manager role. View details at https://www.golf.co.nz/work-in-golf

© Scoop Media

