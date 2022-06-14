Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

SENZ Increase Football Commitment With World Cup Broadcast

Tuesday, 14 June 2022, 4:01 pm
Press Release: SENZ

NEW Zealand sports fans will have the opportunity to enjoy every moment of the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 and the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, with SENZ securing the audio rights to both tournaments.

The All Whites will have the opportunity to book their spot at Qatar when they face Costa Rica on Wednesday 15 June.

Regardless of whether the All Whites are victorious against Costa Rica and qualify, SENZ will broadcast all the action from the FIFA World Cup 2022, beginning on November 21.

SENZ’s commitment to football extends into 2023, when all matches at the next FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand will be covered on SENZ.

SENZ Content Manager Reuben Bradley said “SENZ are thrilled to add even more live sport to our network, providing our listeners live content from some of the most anticipated sporting events in the world. We are particularly excited to broadcast the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 given it will be played on home soil here in New Zealand.”

“We hope the All Whites will be there in Qatar but even if they aren’t, our listeners can rest assured the tournament will be covered on SENZ.”

