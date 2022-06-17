Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Mayor Foster Adds His Tribute To Don Neely

Friday, 17 June 2022, 12:10 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster has added his tribute to former New Zealand Cricket president, national men’s team selector, author, cricket historian, and proud Wellington cricket identity Don Neely who died yesterday, aged 86.

“Don was a gentleman and, of course, a huge figure in Wellington and New Zealand cricket. Anyone who loved cricket will have known Don and probably enjoyed his many books on the subject. It is no overstatement to say he was an authority on the sport.”

Mr Neely played first-class cricket for Wellington and Auckland as a batsman and was for 14 years a selector for the national men’s team, including seven as the convenor of the selection panel. He was NZ Cricket president for three years and wrote more than 30 books about the sport.

Mr Neely was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire in 1995 and a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2011 for services to cricket.

Mayor Foster said it was fitting that Mr Neely’s passing has been noted today on the main scoreboard at the Basin Reserve - named in his honour.

“I offer heartfelt condolences to Don’s wife Paddianne, family and friends. He’ll be sadly missed.”

