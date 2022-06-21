Tennis Anyone?

Rutherford College has received a grant of $50,000 from the NZCT to cover the costs associated with providing turf for its tennis and netball courts.

Principal Gary Moore's says, “Covering our existing asphalt tennis and netball courts with turf will not only make them more suitable for tennis, but also provide an all-weather surface to play on. We also aim to purchase a pair of hockey goals and place hockey lines on the turf so that our hockey teams cab practice at school instead of having to travel to practice and games.”

“After installing the new turf, we plan to purchase six portable netball goals that can be removed when other sports are playing. The area would also be used as an additional physical education area, especially when the fields are in use or out of use because of the weather. The turfed area could also be used by sports teams in the community and local clubs as required.”

“Surfacing the existing tennis courts will provide a versatile facility for the College that can be used in all weather and all year round. This modernized facility will benefit tennis, netball, and hockey in a single area, as well as provi\ing an additional facility for Physical Education. As part of school philosophy to support our local community the newly surfaced courts will also be available to local clubs and teams to hire or use.”

Rutherford College is a multicultural, co-educational decile 5 Secondary School located on Te Atatu Peninsula, West Auckland, that recently celebrated sixty years of operation. The role includes 1,400 students, catering from Year 9-13, including a Special Education Unit.

Rutherford College has an extensive sports programme. Students are given the opportunity to participate in sporting and recreational activities to learn new skills, improve fitness levels, and enjoy the social fellowship from their chosen sport.

Participation opens doors for students to develop leadership, social, and organisational skills through their involvement at all levels of competition. Sport can be an integral part of a student’s educational experience providing co-curricular sporting opportunities for all students who wish to participate. The pursuit of personal excellence, the building of lifelong friendships, and contributing to a team environment are all vital components of this experience.

