Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Inc. Hosts Fifth Māori Language Revitalisation Symposium, Te Reo Ki Tua!

Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Inc. is thrilled to once again invite the nation to the fifth “Te Reo ki Tua! National Māori Language Revitalisation Symposium”, being held on Thursday the 22nd and Friday the 23rd of September at Clubs Hastings, Albert Street, Hastings.

This initiative showcases some of the nation’s most prolific language exponents who have worked tirelessly over decades to successfully revive the indigenous language of Aotearoa which was all but nearly decimated in many regions during the early 1900s. This symposium enlists an array of wellknown personalities, both native speakers and second language learners, having made successful careers within the field.

The goal from this symposium is to raise awareness around the current state of our language, and to inspire language champions who will in turn inspire others to learn, use and save the language.

The array of speakers covers all facets of the world of language revitalisation, from macro & micro language planning to kapa haka, to marae, to media, to the arts, to teaching pedagogies, to bilingualism within communities, to raising children in a full immersion environment, to language activism and to literature.

This symposium is for anyone who is interested in hearing innovative ways of learning te reo, mastering te reo, promoting te reo, revitalising te reo and maintaining the zest required to raise native reo Māori speaking children.

The symposium aims to inspire language movers and shakers from across the nation. The symposium will provide a simultaneous interpretation service to ensure that the message is received by all attendees.

The theme of this year’s symposium is: “Kua huri te tai! – The tide has turned!”. This symposium showcases some of the nation’s leading experts in the field. This symposium aims to inspire language champions by hearing first-hand the trials and tribulations faced by those in the field of language revitalisation, showcasing their innovative methods aimed at the successful retention of the language.

It is hoped that this symposium will inspire others to continue the battle to save our language, and ultimately deploy an army of language champions.

The Symposium enlists the following inspirational language champions:

• Tweedie Waititi

• Pere Wihongi

• Te Nūtube (Atareta Milne & Te Hākura Ihimaera-Manley)

• Francis & Kaiora Tipene (The Casketeers)

• Quinton & Makareta Hita

• Hilda Harawira

• Hinematawaia Vercoe

• Wikatana Popata & Rangimarie Pomare

• Dr Poia Rewi (Te Mātāwai)

• Te Tūmatakuru O’Connell (Te Taura Whiri)

• Kim Robinson (Deaf Action New Zealand)

• Bernie O’Donnell & Reikura Kahi (Te Mātāwai)

• Donny Te Kanapu Anasta

• Leo Watson

• Hona Black

• Hēmi Kelly

• Ngarimu Parata

• Te Ataakura, Te Aorere & Apirana Pewhairangi

• Dr Kārena Kelly

• Penetaui Kleskovic

• Rhonda Tibble

• Mataia Keepa

• Dr. Rawinia Higgins

• Matai Smith

• Tukiterangi & Renata Curtis

• Te Kuru Dewes

Please note that entry is free. Please register your interest at https://www.kahungunu.iwi.nz/te-reo-symposium or (06) 876 2718.

Nau mai! Haere mai! Karawhiti mai, e te motu!

This hui has been made possible by:

• Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated

• Te Mātāwai

• Te Taura Whiri i Te Reo Māori

• Eastern Institute of Technology (EIT)

• Te Whatu Ora - Te Matau a Māui

• Radio Kahungunu

• Hastings District Council

• Health Hawke’s Bay

• Kauwaka

