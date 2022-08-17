Enjoy A ‘Day Of Fun’ And Raise Money For Youthline NZ

Archie Brothers and Holey Moley to donate profits on 6 September

Combining charity and cheer for a worthy cause, Funlab, the masterminds behind the beloved Holey Moley Golf Club and Archie Brothers Cirque Electriq are set to deliver their first ever New Zealand annual Day of Fun – a charity partnership with Youthline NZ.

After having great success overseas, Funlab’s Day of Fun will be making its way to New Zealand’s shores where Kiwis will be invited to help raise much-needed funds for young people in need. On the 6th September, proceeds from Funlab’s Auckland entertainment venues will go directly to Youthline NZ which provides support to 12-24 year olds who are struggling with their mental health and wellbeing.

At a time when mental health support and social interaction is more important than ever, Funlab is on a mission to raise and donate more than $15,000 through activities on the day. In line with this, Youthline workers will also be given their own day of fun at Funlab venues to say thank you for all the important work they do, and continue to do for Kiwis.

To help encourage Aucklanders to support this inaugural event, Funlab will reduce all activity pricing to $5 per activity across all its venues for the duration of Day of Fun. Whether owning the arcades at Archie Brothers or sinking putts at Holey Moley, Funlab has a Day of Fun activity that is sure to excite and delight after a challenging year.

Michael Schreiber, Funlab Founder and CEO says, “Youth mental health initiatives have always been important to us, and we’re honoured that we are finally able to bring something like Day of Fun to New Zealand for the benefit of young Kiwis. After seeing what we have been able to do at our venues overseas, we wanted to bring this charity partnership to New Zealand and raise money for Youthline who are already doing such a great job. The more fun had, the more we can do for this awesome cause!”

Shae Ronald, CEO of Youthline says, “Since the COVID-19 outbreak, we have experienced a significant spike in demand and now more than ever it is so important for Kiwi youth to have support around their mental health. So we’re thrilled to be working alongside Funlab for their inaugural Day of Fun. I encourage everyone who can to visit Holey Moley and Archie Brothers in Auckland on the 6th September to go along, have some fun with friends and family, and help support Youthline.”

Visit www.holeymoley.co.nz/day-of-fun/ and www.archiebrothers.co.nz/day-of-fun/ for a full list of participating venues and opening hours, or for more information on how Funlab’s Day of Fun is encouraging everyone to have a great time for a good cause.

Bookings are essential for all Day of Fun activities via venue websites: holeymoley.co.nz | archiebrothers.co.nz.

DAY OF FUN PRICING – UNLEASH YOUR INNER KID-ULT AT KIDS PRICES

Holey Moley Golf Club: 9 holes of golf ($5 per person), Karaoke ($5 per room)

Archie Brothers Cirque Electriq: 30 minute game card ($5), Bowling ($5 per person)

ABOUT FUNLAB

Funlab is Australasia’s largest fun company provider, with seven brands over 40 locations in Australia, New Zealand and Singapore. Operating 47 businesses over these locations, Funlab is operating with 1500 employees internationally and continued plans for expansion. Funlab was recently acquired by global private equity firm TPG Capital, who have partnered with the company to help it achieve its growth ambitions.

ABOUT YOUTHLINE

Youthline is a "with youth, for youth" organisation that supports young people throughout Aotearoa New Zealand. For over 50 years they have been providing support to Kiwis aged between 12-24 years - this includes young people who are struggling (with their mental health or other issues), as well as young people who want to learn, grow and give back to their community. Youthline offers a free Helpline service (text, phone, webchat & email), free face-to-face counselling services, youth mentoring, programmes in schools and communities to help people grow and develop. Their organisation is made up of volunteer and paid staff members, and operates out of 11 community centres across New Zealand. They work collaboratively to provide a free, nationwide Helpline service. For more information on locations, services and past work please visit youthline.co.nz

