New Zealand’s Biggest Drag Show Is In Palmerston North!

Palmy Drag Fest

Saturday, 10th September

Regent on Broadway 8:00 PM

Over 900 tickets have sold for what is set to be one of New Zealand’s biggest Drag Show. Palmy Drag Fest is proving to be a success and bringing a lot of out of towners into the mighty Manawatu for one night of heart stopping performances and a lot of glitter and glamour!

The festival is part of producer Henrique Beirão’s long-term goal to make Palmerston North New Zealand’s Capital of Drag. After moving to Palmerston North from Melbourne, Beirão, also known as his fabulous alter ego Rhubarb Rouge realised there was a very vibrant arts scene but few chances to perform drag in Palmy. In order to introduce local drag to the city and provide an opportunity for local drag artists to perform, Beirão started to produce small drag shows across the city.

What had started as a small idea for local performers has turned into one of New Zealand’s Biggest Drag

Shows – the Palmy Drag Fest. Starting in 2021, Beirão assembled a line-up of performers from all corners

of the country so local artists could learn from and perform alongside them.

The festival this week received great support from Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson, sending a video wishing an amazing and fabulous festival, “Go Palmy!”, Robertson says.

The evening is hosted by Rhubarb Rouge who will play mother hen to a star-studded line up, including two international guests form Australia, Minnie Cooper from Sydney and Karen from Finance from Melbourne. Included is also Kiwi Drag Superstars Kita mean, who won the first season of Rupaul’s Drag Race Down Under, her colleague Anita Wigl’it, TVNZ’s House of Drag Winner Hugo Grrrl and plenty more.

“There are 15 performers, there will be something for everyone! All kinds of Drag, Queens and King,

Bearded or Glamour. It will be a real smorgasbord for drag lovers, whether they are open lovers or still in

the closet! We are pulling out all stops!” says Beirão. “They will be doing heart-stopping performances,

big productions and of course death drops!”

The show will be as eclectic as it is electric featuring live singing, dancing, lip-synching and you will have

more fun than a Labrador in a butchery! glamour and sass is a given, to create one unforgettable night

out for both hardcore drag fans as well as first-timers.

Beirão also mentions how the whole Palmerston North community has come together to support the event: “It really is a community effort. Everyone is so excited and want to see Palmy Shine. From the costume makers to the dancers and all of the backstage crew, they have all come together to make this a huge successful night and wanting to plan next year already! There’s all different sorts of people working on this project.”.

Palmy Drag Fest is at Regent on Broadway Saturday, 10th September – tickets are available from Ticketek or the Regent on Broadway box office.

Performers:

Karen From Finance, Minnie Cooper, Kita Mean, Anita Wigl’It, Yuri Guaii, Hugo Grrrl, Rhubarb Rouge, Buckwheat, Tess Tickle, Miss Geena, Nova Starr, RubyDax, Molly Mustard, Amy Thurst, Erika Flash.

© Scoop Media

