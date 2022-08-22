Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Orpheus Choir Wellington Is Joined By Madeleine Pierard

Monday, 22 August 2022, 3:19 pm
Press Release: Orpheus Choir

Orpheus Choir Wellington is thrilled to be kicking off its monumental “Singet! The German Season” at Wellington’s Michael Fowler Centre, with a performance of Brahms’ A German Requiem on 10 September. The Requiem is a much-loved pinnacle of classical music and tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

Orpheus is delighted to be joined by lyric soprano Madeleine Pierard, who has just returned to New Zealand. Described as “a show-stopping sensation, bristling with passion and bitterness” (as Elettra in Mozart’s Idomeneo), Pierard is known for her outstanding vocal dexterity. Her recent concert appearances in New Zealand have been with the NZ Symphony Orchestra and NZ Opera, but she has also continued to perform to critical acclaim in productions in the UK.

In addition to Madeleine, Orpheus will be joined by accomplished baritone Robert Tucker and Orchestra Wellington. It’s shaping up to be an unmissable event.

As Music Director, Brent Steward says, “A German Requiem is not the music of mourning, but an intense, epic and romantic reflection that speaks to life, love and loss. Brahms himself said an equally relevant title for this work would be ‘Human Requiem’”. A non-stop hit since it premiered in 1868, the Requiem’s popularity has endured because of the two-fold genius of the piece: for audiences it is both spiritual and engaging, while for performers it is exhilarating and technically rewarding.

When: A German Requiem, 7.30pm 10th September 2022, Michael Fowler Centre, Wellington

For more information contact: administrator@orpheuschoir.org.nz

Bookings at: https://www.ticketmaster.co.nz/search?q=wellington%20German

