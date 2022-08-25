Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Going Strong For Over Two Decades, Tempo Dance Festival Is Back In Full Force

Thursday, 25 August 2022, 5:08 pm
Press Release: Tempo Dance Festival

The Tempo Dance Festival is back in full force for 2022 with an exciting line-up of live and digital experiences that will take place from August to October - the first events kicking off this weekend.

Since 2000, Tempo Dance Festival has showcased inspirational dance artistry in Tāmaki Makaurau to reflect the rich cultural dynamism of our country. This year, Tempo celebrates the past as the means to move confidently and innovatively into the future – ka mua, ka muri.

Shows this Saturday 28 August & Sunday 27 August:

The festival's first event is a celebration of dance, movement, and film.

A collection of installations of dance film and live elements will be presented in spaces throughout Studio One Toi Tū, featuring artists Nalia Wilde, Holly Finch, Suzanne Cowan, Amber Liberté and Dance Plant Collective. This event energises on-screen dance by connecting with a live audience, exploring how dance film can take on new life in physical spaces.

The works explore themes of perception, reflection, celebration of the present, surrealist reimaginings of a life-changing moment, interconnected relationships with the land, and rituals of healing, grief and loss.

Studio One Toi Tū, Sat 27 August 2pm-7pm & Sunday 28 Aug 12pm -5pm.

Choreographer 12 is also on this weekend, a mysterious and haunting new sonic dance work by Kristian Larsen & Forest V Kapo.

Through pandemics and uncertainty, this work is a long-awaited trans-Tasman collaboration in remembrance of dances not yet made.

Choreographer 12 fuses one duet and two solos into a singular performance event by two outstanding experimental New Zealand dance artists - Auckland’s Kristian Larsen and Melbourne-based Forest V Kapo. The result of a collaborative journey that began in 2019, the work has evolved through repeated postponements and interruptions. Through time, movement and sound, the performances asks questions and celebrates the vitality of the body through time. Choreographer 12 celebrates the vitality of the body through time.

The performance is a ' haunting’ of contemporary dance—fusing off-kilter, original movement with immersive live electronic audio and improvisation. Larsen and Kapo are fleshy ghosts that keep time through unexpected rhythms with looping physical and sonic images. Choreographer 12 offers a thoroughly unique viewing and listening performance experience.

Auckland Old Folks Association, 
Sat 27 Aug 7:30pm–8:30pm 
Sun 28 Aug 5:30pm–8:30pm.

Both events are free for the public to attend.

