Local Comic Collective Longest Running In NZ Celebrating 30 Year Anniversary

Wednesday, 31 August 2022, 9:01 am
Press Release: Funtime Comics

From Otautahi to the world. Funtime Comics is the only Kiwi comic collective to reach 30 years of existence, making it the longest-running comic group in New Zealand and with international reach. It’s a milestone achievement for the comic book industry in this country, believes Funtime’s Publication Manager Jason Lennie. 

“Funtime is a grassroots platform that has allowed many new creators to see their work published in ink and has given them the confidence to pursue their love of comics further,” he says.

The collective of comic creators was originally started in 1991 by a group of keen University of Canterbury comic enthusiasts. Over the years it grew to have members throughout New Zealand and internationally. The group publishes magazine anthologies showcasing the work of upcoming and veteran Kiwi creators along with international guests. It also holds monthly group meet-ups, some of which are still attended by the founders.

Special issues came out in response to some of New Zealand’s most seminal moments, such as the Christchurch earthquakes, with artists and writers from around New Zealand contributing their sentiments in comic form. In 2020 Funtime released Tales from Pandemia, full of cartoons by local and international artists inspired by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The latest Issue #34 marks the 30th anniversary of the magazine and group. It features an eclectic array of works by over 20 artists and writers across 76 pages. On-going covid restrictions and cancelled trade shows, which form the bulk of sales to fund the group’s next issue, delayed its release. This has driven Funtime to find new ways to fund the publication starting an online Patreon (https://www.patreon.com/funtimecomics) that allows fans to pledge financial support.

Jason says that comics have the ability to make valuable commentary that can inform, enlighten and entertain. 

“Two years plagued by the virus, panic, loss, lockdowns, conspiracies, and economic crisis turned the world on its head,” says Jason. “Crisis brings out the best and worst in humanity, but creatives tackle these issues through their creative expression that can help us through uncertainty. And that’s the purpose of Funtime and part of the reason we’ve been around for so long.”

