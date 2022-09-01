Early Bird Registrations Open For New Look Masters Games

Locals and visitors will be united through sport and play next February 3-12 when the Downer New Zealand Masters Games returns to Whanganui. New Zealand's longest Masters multi-sport event, now in its 34th year, is launching with a new look and a vision to keep more people playing longer.

Early Bird Registrations for the 2023 event are now open via the New Zealand Masters Games website nzmg.com, with Whanganui residents invited to take up a Local Early Bird Registration offer by registering in person with proof of address at the New Zealand Masters Games office in Springvale Park.

Whanganui New Zealand Masters Games Trust chair Marianne Cavanagh says she is excited to see the 2023 event develop with the rebrand.

"Our new vision is for 'more people playing longer,' and our values are Pride, Unity, Heart and Fun."

"The rebrand reflects how the Games community has evolved since the first event in the late 80s and honours the 'baby boomers' who created it while welcoming the Masters of tomorrow. We're excited to see it roll out nationwide."

Games Manager Heather Cox says the Masters Games are open to all, with 60 sports and activities to choose from, including eight new sports in 2023.

"Anyone aged 20 to triple digits can enter the Games, and supporters are welcome, with every sport free to watch. The Games Village in the CBD will have a festival atmosphere and host sports and entertainment across ten fun-filled days and nights."

"And every registration made goes in the draw to win a Suzuki Vitara JLX for 12 months lease", says Cox.

"We want to acknowledge the generous support of our loyal partners, especially our principal partner, Downer New Zealand. The goodwill and backing from local businesses have always been invaluable in the delivery for the Games, and all our sponsors, including Downer NZ and Suzuki New Zealand, have contributed hugely."

Participants can also show their support for the official charity partner for the 2023 Games, Melanoma New Zealand – the only charity in NZ dedicated to preventing avoidable deaths and suffering caused by melanoma.

Chief Executive Andrea Newland says the organisation is delighted to be the 2023 Downer New Zealand Masters Games charity partner. "We are so pleased to have the opportunity to share life-saving messages about melanoma prevention, the importance of early detection, and to fundraise for the cause."

"We hope all our Games participants are safe while playing sports and relaxing at the Games Village. We'll be helping Melanoma New Zealand promote their cause, and they will be offering free skin cancer spot checks and advice at the event," says Cox.

For more information and to register, head to nzmg.com, call freephone 0800 30 2019 or visit the New Zealand Masters Games office at 226 London Street, Springvale Park. Office hours are 10am – 4pm Monday to Thursday, and 10am – 3pm on Fridays.

