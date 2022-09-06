Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Joseph Calleja – The Maltese Tenor | One Night Only In NZ

Tuesday, 6 September 2022, 6:21 am
Press Release: Sandra Roberts

Presented by Andrew McKinnon in association with New Zealand Opera

One of the world’s most thrilling tenors, Joseph Calleja, is making his eagerly anticipated debut in New Zealand next month.

A superstar in all the world’s greatest opera houses and concert halls, Joseph Calleja is blessed with a golden-age voice which routinely inspires comparisons to legendary singers from earlier eras.

From dazzling interpretations of the most dramatic and romantic operas of Verdi and Puccini to the greatest hits of Mario Lanza and Mantovani, this extraordinary singer demonstrates a versatility rarely matched on the world stage.

Adored by his legions of fans throughout the world, Joseph Calleja has an even more special place in the hearts of his fellow citizens of Malta, for whom he is the beautiful Mediterranean country’s inaugural cultural ambassador.

On this first visit to New Zealand, Joseph Calleja will be joined by guest soprano Amelia Farrugia, a star of Australian opera who is also of Maltese heritage, and internationally acclaimed piano virtuoso Piers Lane. They will also be joined by rising Kiwi soprano, Carla Camilleri.

Together they will perform some of opera’s most exciting arias and duets, along with a wide selection of other romantic song by popular composers.

To the delight of music lovers, Piers Lane will also perform solo works for piano by Chopin and Liszt.

Impresario Andrew McKinnon, who has introduced audiences to some of the world’s greatest singers for more than thirty years, describes Joseph Calleja as one of the most thrilling voices on the world stage.

“For all connoisseurs of fine music, the tour will provide the rare opportunity at hear a glorious tenor at the peak of his powers” says McKinnon.

“His collaboration with Amelia Farrugia and Piers Lane make this one of the highlights of the 2022 entertainment calendar, and Carla Camilleri will be an added bonus for the Auckland audience.”

