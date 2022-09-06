Kings Of Leon Announce The Temper Trap As Special Guests New Zealand Tour This October

Kings of Leon announced today that Australian band The Temper Trap will join them as very special guests for their two Auckland Spark Arena shows on Sunday 23 October and Labour Day public holiday on Monday 24 October.

Kings of Leon play their smash hits and fan favourites from across all eight albums, both shows are expected to completely sell-out and fans are advised to be quick for the remaining tickets.

KINGS OF LEON with special guests THE TEMPER TRAP

NEW ZEALAND 2022 TOUR DATES:

Sunday 23 October, Auckland, Spark Arena

Monday 24 October, Auckland, Spark Arena (Labour Day Public Holiday)

Tickets are on sale NOW at TICKETMASTER.CO.NZ

For more information on all shows, visit TEG DAINTY

Paul Dainty, AM President/CEO said today, “We are thrilled that the acclaimed Australian band The Temper Trap will join Kings of Leon for their New Zealand tour this year. It’s been over 12 years since the band were last in New Zealand, fans should gear up for a fantastic night of music from these two highly regarded, multi-platinum-certified artists.”

Set lists from Kings of Leon’s recent US and UK tours have included songs from all 8 of the band’s albums. Since Kings of Leon first captivated a global audience with the release of their debut EP Holy Roller Novocaine, back in 2003, New Zealand has been obsessed with this band of brothers (and one cousin). Kings of Leon have had an astounding FIVE #1 albums in New Zealand with Because Of The Times; Come Around Sundown; Mechanical Bull and WALLS all taking the top spot on the charts. Only By The Night not only went to number 1 on the album charts, it also became New Zealand’s second best-selling album of the whole year and contains the band’s three most-streamed songs in this country – the 3x Platinum Sex On Fire, 2x Platinum Use Somebody and Platinum Closer.

The 4x Grammy Award-winning, multiple-Platinum-certified band has sold over 20 million albums, and nearly 40 million singles, worldwide to date.

Hailing from Melbourne, The Temper Trap made a breakthrough in 2009 with the runaway success of their debut LP Conditions, which features multiple chart-topping hits including Sweet Disposition, Love Lost and Fader. With 5x Platinum sales in Australia, 3x Platinum sales in the UK (1 million+ sales), and Platinum sales in the United States (1 million+ sales), the single Sweet Disposition has, to date, clocked up more than 500 million streams on Spotify alone. In 2022 The Temper Trap continues to see success off their back catalogue with Sweet Disposition experiencing a viral moment on TikTok, racking up over 100 thousand videos and over 200 million views. The moment coincides with the release of a collaboration dating back to 2012 between the band and the beloved Mac Miller on their hit track Love Lost. Released in late July as a part of Mac’s posthumous record I Love Life, Thank You, the track debuted at #20 on the US Spotify charts and has already been streamed over 50 million times becoming an instant fan favourite.

Don’t miss your chance to catch Kings of Leon with special guests The Temper Trap LIVE this October!

