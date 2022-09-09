Give Out Day Is Coming To New Zealand

The Rainbow New Zealand Charitable Trust is launching a new fundraising campaign called GiveOUT Day.

GiveOUT Day is an online peer-to-peer giving platform for Aotearoa New Zealand’s LGBTQIA+ communities. GiveOUT Day has been in very successful operation in Australia, the USA and UK for many years. The Trust has invited 25 rainbow organisations from around the country to participate, enabling them to pitch their events and projects directly to a nationwide audience of potential donors.

To build awareness, each participating charity will spread the word to their memberships and supporters. In addition, we are asking our Sponsors and as many Rainbow Tick and Pride Pledge companies as possible to engage with their Rainbow staff as a way to build the number of people giving on GiveOUT Day.

A key aspect of GiveOUT Day is to attract businesses and people who want to help build the pot of gold under the rainbow through “Matching Funding Sponsorships”. Matching funding is tracked for each participating organisation’s donations from individuals until those funds run out. Matching funds encourage people to go online to the platform to see which organisations they want to donate to, and has the effect of doubling public donations.

GiveOUT Day NZ will be held on Thursday 20 October, the same day as GiveOUT Day is being held in Australia. The Trust is hosting a Launch Event at Phoenix Cabaret the evening before on Wed Oct 19 for our Sponsors, rainbow charity partners and supporters.



https://rainbownzcharitabletrust.org.nz/events/giveout-day-2022/

