Cityguard - Auckland Cricket Major Sponsor ACES And HEARTS

Friday, 16 September 2022, 10:24 am
Press Release: Auckland Cricket

Auckland Cricket is delighted to announce Cityguard as a Major Sponsor ACES and HEARTS for the next three years.

Cityguard's company goal is to 'change the perception of the Security Industry.' Caroline Halton, Cityguard Business Manager - Service and Operations highlighted staff wellbeing as a key priority for them in driving the change in their industry.

"This pursuit is shared by every member of our team; in the way we deal with each other; our clients; and our communities.

"We believe that our purpose will be achieved through our actions, every time we engage with a member of public or client, we can make it a positive experience that delivers value to that individual.

"Cityguard is committed to providing a safe environment for all of our team, hours that enable our team to have a regular and reliable income whilst also being able to have quality family time at home."

Halton underlined the importance of reaching out and connecting with the wider Auckland community by partnering with Auckland Cricket.

"Cityguard tagline is 'Guarding our communities', and as an inclusive and diverse organisation our team comes to us from all over the Auckland region.

"Working alongside Auckland Cricket allows us to give back to those communities. We want our team to know that the business they work for cares about their community."

Auckland Cricket Chief Executive, Iain Laxon is delighted to be partnering with Cityguard and have them on the sleeve of ACES and HEARTS.

"We admire the innovation and market-leading approach that Cityguard are taking to changing the way people view security and think that it matches really well with our drive to innovate and develop our people to help us be the largest producer of domestic and national talent.

"Our aim is to create a thriving environment for individuals and teams, and we are looking forward to working with Cityguard to help them achieve their goals.

"It’s an exciting season ahead and we are really pleased to be heading into it with the Cityguard team supporting us," Laxon said.

