Double Bronze For NZ At World Champs

It’s double bronze for New Zealand at the FEI World Eventing Championships in Italy this morning and a confirmed team place for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

It came right down to the last four rounds of the showjumping where world no.1 Oliver Townend (GBR) and Ballaghmor Class dropped four fences to edge his team to .2 behind New Zealand who finished just .4 behind silver medal winners the United States. Germany won the gold.

In the individual battle leader Michael Jung (GER) and fischerChipmunk FRH took two rails to slip to fourth, giving the win to Yasmin Ingham (GBR) and Banzai du Loir on 23.2 penalty points.

Tim finished on his dressage score of 26.2 for third, with Jonelle Price an McClaren also all clean to finish in 10th on 32.1, debutant Monica Spencer and Artist were 21st on 42.4, individual rider Amanda Pottinger and Just Kidding were 35th and team rider Clarke Johnstone aboard Menlo Park 51st in a hugely competitive field.

World no.3, Tim Price was rapt with both results. “It has just been outstanding to creep onto the podium like that,” he said. “It is just what we needed. I am super proud of everyone . . . we have all played our part in this.”

Falco had “tried his little heart out” today. “What an amazing little horse he is turning into. It is a great day for New Zealand eventing.”

ESNZ general manager of high performance Jock Paget was ecstatic. “You have to fight for every decimal point the whole way through and everyone did just that – whether it was for the medium trot or a turn before a fence . . . they all did it,” said Jock. “We knew we were an outside chance this morning but that was one of the toughest showjumping courses I have ever seen. It was a good day to fight like hell. I am so proud of them all.”

While the riders were the ones in the front line, Jock said there was a huge team behind them – including grooms, owners, coaches and the horse health staff – making sure it all came together.

The last medal won at World Champs was in 2010 at Kentucky when Clarke was on the team and Jock rode as an individual. New Zealand backed that up with a bronze at the London Olympic Games where both Jonelle and Jock were on the team.

WHAT: FEI World Eventing Championships 2022

WHEN: September 14-25, 2022

WHERE: Pratoni, Italy

MORE INFO: https://pratoni2022.it

LIVESTREAM: ClipMyHorse.TV

FULL RESULTS: https://live.rechenstelle.de/2022/pratoni_09/leaderboard01.html

The horse details –

Falco – owned by Sue Benson and Tim Price

McClaren – owned by David and Katherine Thomson

Menlo Park – owned by Jean, Rob and Clarke Johnstone

Artist – owned by Monica and Andrew Spencer

© Scoop Media

