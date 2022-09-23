A Book About Bees Takes Out Aotearoa’s Top Publishing Design Award

Thursday 22 September

A book referred to as a “cabinet of wonder” has been judged the most beautiful in Aotearoa at the 2022 PANZ Book Design Awards ceremony held in Auckland this evening.

Conversātiō - In the company of bees, by Anne Noble with Zara Stanhope and Anna Brown, was described by the judges as a “ravishing blend of science, art, and book design in a volume devoted to the honeybee”.

As well as receiving the supreme award, the Gerard Reid Award for Best Book sponsored by Nielsen BookData, it was also awarded the Penguin Random House New Zealand Award for Best Illustrated Book.

The book’s cover was designed by Anna Brown of Massey University’s College of Creative Arts and Matt Law. Anna also designed the interior.

Normally a designer becomes involved towards the end of a project, but uniquely with this book Anna Brown was part of the team from the outset, contributing to its conceptual development and credited as a co-author on the book’s cover. This deep involvement did not go unnoticed by the judges, and they lauded the title’s “confident playfulness, made possible by the designer’s understanding of the book’s theme and content”.

“The reference to old style bookbinding shown in the bindery style expresses such a wonderful and collaborative love of bookmaking in its widest sense, by all involved – publisher, authors, and designer,” continued the judging comments. “A special book.”

Turning to the other categories, it was the extra design touches, font choices and beautiful photography that saw Homecooked: Seasonal recipes for every day by Lucy Corry, designed by Cat Taylor with original cover art by Evie Kemp, take out the coveted 1010 Printing Award for Best Cookbook.

The Allen & Unwin Award for Best Commercial Book for Adults was awarded to Ockham New Zealand Book Award winner Kurangaituku by Whiti Hereaka, designed by Te Kani Price and Camilla Lau. Te Kani was also named 2022 Hachette Aotearoa New Zealand Emerging Designer, with the judges praising his creative vision and experimental work.

The Scholastic New Zealand Award for Best Children’s Book went to multi-talented publishing novice Emily Joe, who was the designer, author and illustrator of My Cat Can See Ghosts.

On the education front, the Lift Education Award for Best Education Book or Series — Primary was awarded to Inside New Zealand Wildlife by Dave Gunson, designed by Dave Gunson and Alice Bell.

Finally, the night’s attendees clearly agreed with the judges and Conversātiō - In the company of bees, also won the Booksellers Aotearoa New Zealand People’s Choice Award, which is decided during the ceremony by attendee vote.

The PANZ Book Design Awards were established by the Publishers Association of New Zealand (PANZ) to promote excellence in, and provide recognition for, the best book design in New Zealand.

The 2022 PANZ Book Design Awards winners are:

Gerard Reid Award for Best Book sponsored by Nielsen BookData

· Conversātiō — In the company of bees by Anne Noble with Zara Stanhope and Anna Brown (Massey University Press). Cover designed by Anna Brown & Matt Law. Interior designed by Anna Brown

Penguin Random House New Zealand Award for Best Illustrated Book

· Conversātiō — In the company of bees by Anne Noble with Zara Stanhope and Anna Brown (Massey University Press). Cover designed by Anna Brown & Matt Law. Interior designed by Anna Brown

Upstart Press Award for Best Non-Illustrated Book

· A Clear Dawn: New Asian Voices from Aotearoa New Zealand edited by Paula Morris and Alison Wong (Auckland University Press). Cover designed by Keely O'Shannessy. Interior designed by Keely O'Shannessy with typesetting by Tina Delceg

Scholastic New Zealand Award for Best Children’s Book

· My Cat Can See Ghosts by Emily Joe (Beatnik). Designed by Emily Joe

Lift Education Award for Best Education Book or Series — Primary

· Inside New Zealand Wildlife by Dave Gunson (Bateman Books). Cover design by Dave Gunson & Alice Bell. Interior designed by Alice Bell

Lift Education Award for Best Education Book or Series — Secondary/Tertiary

· No winner but special commendation to Social Policy Practice and Processes in Aotearoa New Zealand edited by Graham Hassall and Girol Karacaoglu (Massey University Press). Cover designed by Tim Denee. Interior designed by Megan van Staden

1010 Printing Award for Best Cookbook

· Homecooked: Seasonal recipes for every day by Lucy Corry (Penguin Random House NZ).

Cover designed by Cat Taylor with original cover art by Evie Kemp. Interior designed by Cat Taylor

Allen & Unwin Award for Best Commercial Book for Adults

· Kurangaituku by Whiti Hereaka (HUIA Publishers). Designed by Te Kani Price and Camilla Lau

HarperCollins Publishers Award for Best Cover

· Rangikura by Tayi Tibble (Te Herenga Waka University Press). Designed by Xoë Hall

Te Herenga Waka University Press Award for Best Typography

· He Ringatoi O Ngā Tūpuna by Hilary and John Mitchell (Potton & Burton). Designed by Floor van Lierop, This is Them

2022 Hachette Aotearoa New Zealand Emerging Designer

· Te Kani Price (HUIA Publishers)

Booksellers Aotearoa New Zealand People’s Choice Award

· Conversātiō — In the company of bees by Anne Noble with Zara Stanhope and Anna Brown (Massey University Press). Cover designed by Anna Brown & Matt Law. Interior designed by Anna Brown

© Scoop Media

