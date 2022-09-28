Tech, Music And Dance Collide At Tempo Dance Festival

Half | Life is an intriguing multidisciplinary work by Lo|Co Arts - an ensemble of acclaimed mixed-genre artists working to create engaging contemporary experiences, born out of a response to the digital age, showing at Q Theatre tonight and tomorrow night as part of the Tempo Dance Festival.

The unique performance incorporates ground-breaking MiMU music technology - the world’s most advanced wearable technology for music. This cutting-edge technology has never been performed in Aotearoa and has never been performed globally with a group of dancers like this before.

Half | Life is a contemporary piece, directed and choreographed by internationally acclaimed Loughlan Prior, having graduated from the Royal New Zealand School of Dance and risen to a Soloist in the Royal New Zealand Ballet. With music composed and performed by award-winning Claire Cowan, an experienced orchestrator and symphonic writer and current APRA Silver Scroll Awards | Kaitito Kaiaka finalist, along with composer/sound engineer Tom Dennison.

Featuring an outstanding company of dance artists (Laura Saxon Jones, Kirby Selchow, Kit Reilly, Tabitha Dombroski and Björn Åslund).

“On stage you’re going to see something really special, something very athletic and a fabulous cast of dancers, hand selected from across Aotearoa. They are truly magnificent and I’m so proud to be working with such talented performers,” said Prior.

Half | Life is the debut of Lo|Co Arts, the new collective created by Prior and Cowan, showing at Tempo Dance Festival: Te Rerenga o Tere at Q Theatre in Tāmaki Makaurau 28 - 29 September 2022.

About Tempo Dance Festival

For 22 years Tempo Dance Festival has showcased inspirational dance artistry in Tāmaki Makaurau to reflect the rich cultural dynamism of our country. Tempo brings transformational dance experiences to diverse audiences and communities of all ages.

Featuring an array of events on at Q Theatre, 28th September – 8th October 2022

https://www.qtheatre.co.nz/shows/tempo-dance-festival-te-rerenga-o-tere-2022

