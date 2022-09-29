BLACK GRACE Presents The Art Of Black Grace 1/5

Neil Ieremia and renowned New Zealand Pacific Contemporary dance company BLACK GRACE, in association with Tātaki Auckland Unlimited present THE ART OF BLACK GRACE 1/5 - an Immersive Dance Experience by Neil Ieremia (ONZM), supported by Creative New Zealand.

This October Black Grace unveils its most ambitious, exhilarating creative project yet. The Art of Black Grace 1/5 is a state-of-the-art, first of its kind interactive dance experience. Part-performance, part-exhibition and part-archive, set in a non-contact environment that uses sophisticated technology to immerse audiences in the extraordinary world of Black Grace.

Enter the universe of The Art of Black Grace – a portable 360 degree, 15 meter diameter by 6 meter high ‘cylindrical structure’ situated in Auckland’s Aotea Square that accommodates up to 100 people. Designed so the audience feels as if they are within a sensory show as visuals and sounds are displayed on 288sqm of LED panels.

Black Grace founder and artistic director Neil Ieremia says, “The Art of Black Grace speaks directly to our purpose, to create world-class experiences in Pacific Contemporary Dance; and our vision, to create transformational dance experiences of the highest calibre that represent our unique place in the Pacific. Our ultimate goal is to have multiple displays in different locations across the globe at one time – one has to dream big”.

The digital show will be free to select audiences during the day and ticketed at night.

THE ART BLACK GRACE 1/5

Auckland

Aotea Square – Sunday, October 30 – Saturday, November 19

Black Grace & Ticketmaster membership pre-sale Thursday, October 6 – Sunday, October 9

General tickets on sale Monday, October 10

**Tickets $20.00 – booking fee may apply

