Auckland Defence Fern To Lead NZ In International Rugby Competition

Thursday, 6 October 2022, 3:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Defence Force

Auckland’s Sub-Lieutenant Kate Williams has been named to help lead the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) women’s rugby team, the Defence Ferns, ahead of the first women’s International Defence Rugby Competition.

Sub-Lieutenant Williams, who grew up in Devonport and went to Takapuna Grammar School, said she was honoured to co-captain the team alongside Corporal Haley Hutana

Both players have co-captained teams before, but say this opportunity is different.

Defence teams from Australia, Fiji, France, Tonga, the United Kingdom and a combined Papua New Guinea/Vanuatu side will represent their countries and militaries at the tournament in Auckland, which starts on Friday when New Zealand plays France.

Sub-Lieutenant Williams believed that the women’s strong work ethic was reflected on the field.

“All these girls are among the best in their service and want to be here to represent New Zealand. They are a super-driven bunch of women who are constantly striving to do their best.

“In our jobs we aim to be the best, and I think this translates into our sports. We want to be the best,” she said.

The co-captains admitted they were nervous for their first game of the international competition, but believe the nerves will disappear once they perform the NZDF haka.

“The haka is a key moment, there is an amazing feeling of connectedness and unity with the team,” Sub-Lieutenant Williams said.

“It feels really powerful.”

The rugby leaders are ecstatic that the NZDF is hosting such an event and that they can combine their sporting passions with their professional life.

“There is a really high level of rugby in the team. It’s cool that the Defence Force lets us to develop as sportspeople, and to come together and show it off internationally,” Sub-Lieutenant Williams said.

“This feels like a pinnacle for our women in rugby. We’ve always talked about something like this, so it’s cool that it is finally happening.”

