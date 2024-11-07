Treaty Principles Bill Will Harm Māori Health And Fuel Racial Division

The New Zealand College of Public Health Medicine is deeply concerned at the likely impacts of the Treaty Principles Bill being introduced to Parliament today.

Regardless of the Bill’s outcome, the mere progression of this Bill will fuel racial division, waste a large amount of time and resource, and result, both directly and indirectly, in significant harm to the health of Māori.

Healthy constitutional debate about the role of the Treaty in modern New Zealand is important, but this Bill will not achieve that. The ‘principles’ that it proposes bear no relation to the either the English version or the Māori version of te Tiriti o Waitangi. It also distorts nearly five decades of careful jurisprudence on Treaty principles.

“This Bill is not justified by robust policy analysis and risks destroying this country’s founding constitutional arrangements” says College President Sir Collin Tukuitonga. “It is also another slap in the face for Māori health after the disestablishment of Te Aka Whai Ora and will embolden racism, a key determinant of health and major cause of inequitable health outcomes for Māori.”

The foremost duty of the government is to act in the best interests of the country: it is clear that the introduction of this Bill will not be. At this critical juncture, we urge the government to abandon the Treaty Principles Bill by not voting to refer it to Select Committee. “Do the right thing. Focus on uniting New Zealanders rather than driving them apart” says Tukuitonga.

The New Zealand College of Public Health Medicine is the professional body representing the medical specialty of public health medicine in Aotearoa New Zealand. Public Health Medicine is the branch of medicine concerned with the assessment of population health and health care needs, the development of policy and strategy, health promotion, the control and prevention of disease, and the organisation of services. For information about our mahi, members or purpose visit our website www.nzcphm.org.nz

