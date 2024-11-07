Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Treaty Principles Bill Will Harm Māori Health And Fuel Racial Division

Thursday, 7 November 2024, 11:01 am
Press Release: NZ College of Public Health Medicine

The New Zealand College of Public Health Medicine is deeply concerned at the likely impacts of the Treaty Principles Bill being introduced to Parliament today.

Regardless of the Bill’s outcome, the mere progression of this Bill will fuel racial division, waste a large amount of time and resource, and result, both directly and indirectly, in significant harm to the health of Māori.

Healthy constitutional debate about the role of the Treaty in modern New Zealand is important, but this Bill will not achieve that. The ‘principles’ that it proposes bear no relation to the either the English version or the Māori version of te Tiriti o Waitangi. It also distorts nearly five decades of careful jurisprudence on Treaty principles.

“This Bill is not justified by robust policy analysis and risks destroying this country’s founding constitutional arrangements” says College President Sir Collin Tukuitonga. “It is also another slap in the face for Māori health after the disestablishment of Te Aka Whai Ora and will embolden racism, a key determinant of health and major cause of inequitable health outcomes for Māori.”

The foremost duty of the government is to act in the best interests of the country: it is clear that the introduction of this Bill will not be. At this critical juncture, we urge the government to abandon the Treaty Principles Bill by not voting to refer it to Select Committee. “Do the right thing. Focus on uniting New Zealanders rather than driving them apart” says Tukuitonga.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The New Zealand College of Public Health Medicine is the professional body representing the medical specialty of public health medicine in Aotearoa New Zealand. Public Health Medicine is the branch of medicine concerned with the assessment of population health and health care needs, the development of policy and strategy, health promotion, the control and prevention of disease, and the organisation of services. For information about our mahi, members or purpose visit our website www.nzcphm.org.nz

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from NZ College of Public Health Medicine on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 