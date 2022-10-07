Waka Ama Ki Waitangi - 2022 Long Distance Waka Ama National Champs - Race Day 1 (7 October 2022)

Over 1000 paddlers and kaimahi were welcomed to Te Tai Tokerau on to Te Tii Marae, Waitangi, from the hau kainga to mark the start of the event on Thursday 6 October.

Racing started today, Friday 7 October, on the waters of Te Pēwhairangi, consisting of three races across multiple divisions and distances ranging from Junior 16s to Master 70s. It was great to see the shorelines of Waitangi fill up with our waka ama whānau enjoying the racing and cheering on our paddlers.

The racing was electric throughout the day, notably in Race 1 with the recently crowned Open Mens World Sprint Champion, Kacey Ngataki and Tupuria King battling it out. Tupuria King finished strong to take out the 2022 Long Distance title for Open Men W1 Rudderless. All racing was exciting with many new paddlers taking on Te Pēwhairangi in their first waka ama event, and our seasoned paddlers in the Master divisions enjoying being back on the water once again.

Waka Hourua, Hinemoana, treated spectators and whānau to a trip on the waters of Te Pēwhairangi to support the racing up close.

Waka Ama NZ Chief Executive, Lara Collins, says “It was so great to see everyone come together for our biggest waka ama race in over 18 months due to covid. Our co-hosts Te Tai Tokerau Polynesian Canoe Association and Tai Kotuku Waka Ama Club have put on a fantastic day 1 and we can’t wait for more racing on day 2 tomorrow”.

Waka Ama NZ Board Chair, Zalene Douglas, says “What a great day! It was awesome to see the hundreds of paddlers from all around the motu today here in Waitangi paddling and enjoying the kaupapa”.

Sport NZ Community Partnership Manager, Andrew Corkill, joined us for the day and said “This is my first time at a waka ama event and I have been blown away by the manaakitanga shown towards me and the diverse range of competitors from all stages, ages, and backgrounds”.

Racing will continue tomorrow, Saturday 8 October, with the final three races of the event taking place, starting at 8.00am. Make sure to come check out the kai, coffee, and goods for sale from our vendors, watch some competitive racing, and enjoy the waka ama atmosphere here in Waitangi. If you can’t make it to the event - you can view the live streaming here via Whakaata Māori - https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLLRQmpt8SwYp8XePdcjsxGvG5kpW3hb6l

