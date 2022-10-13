Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Wine Nelson Tasting Is Back And Bigger Than Before

Thursday, 13 October 2022, 1:30 pm
Press Release: Wine Nelson

Nelson’s favourite wine tasting event is back with a bigger venue and a bounty of award-winning local wines to try and buy.

Tickets are now on sale for Wine Nelson’s premier annual tasting event to be held at the Rutherford Hotel on 20 October.

Event organisers anticipate that tickets will sell quickly. This is the first event since 2019, when COVID-19 restrictions forced the cancellation in following years, and events in previous years have sold out.

It is also the first time the event has been held in the city centre, and restaurants will be ready to welcome diners who can stroll into town from the Rutherford.

Nelson Wine Growers’ Association Chair Paul Miles says the bigger venue was chosen, moving on from successful events at The Boathouse, to accommodate a growing interest in local wines.

“This is a must for anyone who appreciates good wine, especially those who love our superb local wines.

“Most of our local wineries will be there, so you’ll have the opportunity to get a taste of what makes our famous wines so special. We love seeing people finding surprising new favourites, from just a taste or two,” Paul says.

“We are blessed with first-class winemakers here – alchemists who work with soil, sunshine, rainfall and grape varietals to create unforgettable vintages.

“They are also very down to earth and excited to be back this year. So come and meet them and see what they’ve brought to the table.

“There are more than 100 wines available to taste this year, matched with bites of gourmet food.”

About Nelson wines

Nelson has been producing wines from grapes grown in different soils in the hills, plains and on the coast for more than 150 years.

These three quite distinct regions – the Waimea Plains, the Moutere Hills and the Tasman Coast – have their own sub-climates and terroir suited to producing exceptional wines.

These include some of New Zealand's most inspired award-winning wines, with outstanding Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc and Aromatics among emerging varieties.

Event essentials

  • Rutherford Hotel Nelson
  • Thursday 20 October, 5pm – 7.30pm
  • Retail wine sales will be available
  • Tickets are available through Eventfinda for people aged 18 years and over.

